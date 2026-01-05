Eaton names Binod Muni as Managing Director of Electrical Business in India

India: Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced the appointment of Binod Muni as Managing Director of Eaton’s Electrical business in India, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Binod succeeds Syed Sajjadh Ali, who retired on Dec. 31, 2025, after a remarkable 17-year tenure marked by significant contributions to shaping and strengthening Eaton’s Electrical business in India.

With over 27 years of diverse experience across sales, business development, and finance, Binod will be responsible for driving Eaton’s strategic priorities for its Electrical business in India. He will focus on expanding market share through differentiated go-to-market strategies, accelerating new product introductions and technology localization, enhancing value engineering to meet customer needs, ensuring operational efficiency and supply chain resilience, and cultivating a highly engaged, high-performing team to support the continued success of Eaton’s Electrical business in the region.

“I am excited to lead Eaton’s Electrical business in India at a time of significant opportunity and growth,” says Binod Muni, Managing Director, Electrical Sector India. “With a strong foundation, trusted customer relationships, and a talented team, we are well positioned to accelerate innovation, strengthen partnerships, and support India’s evolving electrical and energy needs.”

Binod joined Eaton in August 2024 as Country Head – Sales and Marketing. Prior to Eaton, he held progressive leadership roles at multinational companies including Saint-Gobain, Carrefour, and Schneider Electric.