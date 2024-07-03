Enjoy a Splash-tastic Summer & Witness History in Motion with Hong Kong’s Legendary International Dragon Boat Races

Hong Kong The Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Hong Kong-China Dragon Boat Association have announced the highly anticipated 2024 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, welcoming tourists from around the world to witness the historic event. The two-day legendary sporting festival is scheduled to take place on June 15 and 16, 2024, against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour. This international event will see over 170 teams and 4,000 global dragon boat athletes compete over an exhilarating weekend.

With summer breaks around the corner, Hong Kong is an ideal destination for tourists from India looking for exhilarating adventures and unique fun-filled water activities in the heart of the city to beat the heat. June is all about exciting “splash-tastic” fun starting with the historic, not-to-be-missed Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races and moving onto music and water festivities to make the most of summer.

Dragon boat races originated centuries ago; however, the modern version began in Hong Kong around 40 years ago, in 1976. The high-paced sport, which is hosted annually, attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators and overseas visitors, offering them the opportunity to witness the excitement of dragon boat races while also experiencing the rich and authentic local culture.

This year, in addition to race categories for teams of all ages and the colourful fancy dress competition, visitors can explore an array of Instagram-ready dragon boat-themed LINE FRIENDS displays and indulge in local speciality drinks and sweets while cheering on the races. The event will also feature a food lane along the Avenue of Stars for nine days, starting June 8 till June 16, offering local craft beer, refreshing desserts, and ice-cold drinks.

The colourful Fancy Dress Competition, with teams dressing up as different characters in the race, always create a fun-filled ambience. (Photo: Hong Kong Tourism Board)

The Drone and Pyro Show at Victoria Harbour

Not to be missed are the monthly Drone and Pyro shows at Victoria Harbour that elevate the overall appeal of the celebrations. On the night of June 10, a newly curated drone show will be launched over the harbour, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the festivities that resonate throughout the city. A captivating Pyrotechnic Display is scheduled on June 15, the first day of the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, to invite international visitors to enjoy a spectacular show under Hong Kong’s skyline after a full day of exciting races.

More events splashing into town in June

Making its debut this year on June 1st and 2nd is the popular Korean festival called Waterbomb, an event known for its music and water fights. The exciting water festival, hosted at the West Kowloon Cultural District, will showcase vibrant performances by renowned Korean artists such as Jay Park, Rain, Jessi, Hyuna, and more. Tourists and other audiences will also get a chance to experience thrilling water fights with their favourite stars.

The second week of June, i.e., June 8 and 9, will witness Hong Kong celebrate the largest water music festival – S20 – bringing electrifying performances by internationally acclaimed DJs and artists to the Central Harbour Front. From the power, excitement, and cultural splendour of the thrilling Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races to immersing oneself in the water-splashing music festival at Hong Kong’s world-famous harbourfront, the city promises a fun-filled June to everyone. For more details and to start planning your next visit, head to www.discoverhongkong.com/eng.