New Delhi, 20th March 2024: The fashion industry’s brightest stars converged at The Designer’s India 2024, a premier platform connecting emerging designers with renowned buyers and industry leaders. Inauguration was done at the NSIC Grounds in New Delhi, the event showcased the most innovative and captivating collections from a diverse range of talented designers. This year’s edition promised a unique opportunity for both established and aspiring names in the fashion world to connect, collaborate, and propel the industry forward. The soirée, co-organized by the Government of India’s NSIC and the NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation in a strategic relationship, provided an exclusive setting where creativity and convention coexisted harmoniously to create cutting-edge standards for the sector.
The event continued till Monday, 18th March 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Designer’s India 2024, curated by industry luminaries Mr. Kamal Pugalia, Mr. Harsh Bhotika, and Mr. Yash Arya, served as an unmatched degree of expertise and insight. It instilled designers with a chance to set trends, embraced the talent of up-and-coming fashion designers, and provided a platform where their innovative designs were not just seen but also observed and promoted.
The Designer’s India 2024 promised an unforgettable experience for all participants. The audience witnessed the future of fashion unfold and became a part of this exciting journey!
It was not merely an event; it was an indication of the amazing potential that the nation has for liable artistically diverse ethnic wear in the future. “The Designer’s India highlights the extraordinary talent found in the fashion industry; it’s beyond just a soiree. According to Mr. Kamal Pugalia, the Founder of The Designer’s India, ” The Designer’s India plays a crucial role in nurturing young talent and fostering the growth of the Indian fashion industry. This event provides a launchpad for aspiring designers and enables them to connect with the right people to achieve their dreams. Our goal is to offer budding designers a platform where they can express their inventiveness, engage with professionals in the field, and jumpstart their professional life.”
“The Designer India 2024 is not only celebrating fashion and style, but also celebrating Sustainability, Make in India and Cultural Symphony of the spirit of change in the world of Indian fashion. With an open heart and a shared passion for the beauty that transcends borders and customs, it invites us to embrace the creative revolution,” said Parul Mahajan, Goodwill Ambassador, The Designer’s India 2024.