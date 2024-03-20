New Delhi, 20th March 2024: The fashion industry’s brightest stars converged at The Designer’s India 2024, a premier platform connecting emerging designers with renowned buyers and industry leaders. Inauguration was done at the NSIC Grounds in New Delhi, the event showcased the most innovative and captivating collections from a diverse range of talented designers. This year’s edition promised a unique opportunity for both established and aspiring names in the fashion world to connect, collaborate, and propel the industry forward. The soirée, co-organized by the Government of India’s NSIC and the NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation in a strategic relationship, provided an exclusive setting where creativity and convention coexisted harmoniously to create cutting-edge standards for the sector.

The event continued till Monday, 18th March 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Designer’s India 2024, curated by industry luminaries Mr. Kamal Pugalia, Mr. Harsh Bhotika, and Mr. Yash Arya, served as an unmatched degree of expertise and insight. It instilled designers with a chance to set trends, embraced the talent of up-and-coming fashion designers, and provided a platform where their innovative designs were not just seen but also observed and promoted.

The Designer’s India 2024 promised an unforgettable experience for all participants. The audience witnessed the future of fashion unfold and became a part of this exciting journey!