EVERCOAT Strengthens U.S. Sales Team with End-User-Focused Reorganization

CINCINNATI, August 30, 2025 — EVERCOAT® a leading innovator in automotive refinishing solutions, is excited to announce a strategic reorganization of its U.S. Sales Team—designed to bring the brand closer to the heart of the collision repair industry: the body shop.

“We understand the daily pressure collision centers face—tight deadlines, labor shortages, and the constant push for higher throughput,” said Dan Clarke, Vice President and General Manager at EVERCOAT®. “This new structure allows us to work more closely with our customers, helping them streamline their refinishing process with innovative solutions that reduce cycle times, improve quality, and ultimately boost profitability.”

The restructured Sales Team will include two focused groups:

Business Development Team – Dedicated to working closely with end-user networks and multi-shop operators (MSOs), this team will accelerate the introduction of cutting-edge EVERCOAT® technologies, aimed at maximizing efficiency and raising the bar for quality in the refinishing process.

Distribution Sales Team – Tasked with strengthening strategic partnerships across wholesale and jobber channels, this team will champion the EVERCOAT® value proposition and co-launch innovative products with distribution partners to deliver consistent category growth.

“We’re doubling down on value creation where it counts most—on the shop floor,” said Thomas Metz, Director of Business Development. “By delivering targeted technical training, process guidance, both hands-on and virtual support, we’re equipping shop owners to improve their KPIs and overcome some of today’s operational challenges.”

This customer-centric transformation reflects Evercoat’s passion for innovation, performance, and partnership—and reaffirms its position as the expert in polyester technology and a trusted ally in the ever-evolving autobody repair market.