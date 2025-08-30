Wantable Promotes Tyson Ciepluch to President & Chief Operations Officer

MILWAUKEE, August 30, 2025 –Wantable, the leading personal styling service, today announced the promotion of Tyson Ciepluch to the position of President & Chief Operations Officer. Ciepluch joined Wantable in 2017 and has served as the company’s Chief Operations Officer since 2019, guiding Wantable through a period of substantial growth.

During his tenure as COO, Ciepluch provided executive leadership for key departments across the organization, including Fulfillment, Styling, Customer Service, Human Resources, IT Infrastructure, Philippines Operations, and Finance. His leadership and operational expertise have been instrumental in scaling the company and enhancing the customer experience. Prior to joining Wantable, Ciepluch practiced law for 12 years, bringing substantial legal perspective to the organization.

“Tyson brings a remarkable blend of operational excellence and visionary leadership to Wantable,” said Jalem Getz, CEO of Wantable. “His track record of driving growth and fostering innovation makes him the ideal person to guide Wantable into this next era.”

In his newly added role as President, Ciepluch will spearhead company initiatives focused on innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric experiences. He will be responsible for strengthening Wantable’s position as a leader in personalized fashion, expanding the company’s offerings, and building on its commitment to combining technology and human expertise in styling.