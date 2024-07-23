FADA President Mr Manish Raj Singhania’s Quote on Budget

“The recent budget announcement by the Government of India brings a blend of optimism and challenges for the auto retail sector. The focus on ‘Garib’, ‘Mahilayen’, ‘Yuva’, and ‘Annadata’ highlights a comprehensive approach towards inclusive growth, which is commendable. The enhanced Minimum Support Prices for major crops and the launch of Phase IV of PMGSY are positive steps that will boost rural incomes and improve rural connectivity, thereby potentially increasing rural auto sales.

The budget’s emphasis on employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class is particularly relevant for our industry. The Employment Linked Incentive scheme and the enhancement of Mudra loans are encouraging developments that will support job creation and entrepreneurship, leading to increased consumer spending power.

significant infrastructure investments, with an allocation of Rs. 11,11,111 crore for capital expenditure, will have a multiplier effect on the economy. Improved infrastructure is a boon for the auto sector, facilitating better logistics and enhancing the overall consumer experience.

The adjustments in personal income tax, including increased standard deductions and relief for salaried employees and pensioners, are welcome measures that will enhance disposable incomes, fostering a more favorable environment for auto sales.

However, the industry must also navigate certain challenges. While the budget provides a robust framework for growth, the effective implementation of these policies will be crucial. We hope for continued support from the government in addressing specific issues faced by the auto retail sector, such as the transition to green mobility and the need for policies that support sustainable practices.

Overall, the budget lays a strong foundation for future growth, and we are optimistic about the positive impact it will have on the auto retail industry.”