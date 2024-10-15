Fashion Leaders from 50+ Nations Launch BRICS International Fashion Federation

At the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, fashion leaders from more than 50 countries came together to form a new association that signals the latest evolution of the emerging fashion economy through the BRICS IFF – BRICS International Fashion Federation. This is one of the comprehensive attempts to change the center of gravity in the fashion business, promote international cooperation, increase efficiency, improve sustainability and create new opportunities for the latest generation of designers.

The memorandum on the creation of the BRICS International Fashion Federation was signed in Moscow by the heads of fashion weeks, CEOs of fashion and textile associations, heads of educational institutions from India, South Africa, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Ghana, Tanzania, Jordan, Ecuador, Paraguay, Kenya and other countries.

“The need for such a fashionable alliance of emerging countries is long overdue,” said Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India. “Brands, designers and markets all face similar challenges – from supply chain disruptions to environmental issues – that are easier to solve together. The fashion world is focused on a few hundred global brands, so emerging markets need their platform to make our voices heard”.

Based on the inclusive philosophy of the new alliance, a central mission of the BRICS International Fashion Federation will be to strengthen and expand the network of fashion organizations worldwide. The declaration outlines key goals: promoting local designers, advocating for environmentally responsible fashion, improving cultural relations, and creating a common ground for emerging economies through information and education activities. Participating countries aim to promote new technologies, preserve cultural identities and support traditional crafts.

“We are committed to providing these visionaries with a global platform and local events to ensure their creative work is celebrated globally. Our goal is to promote sustainable and eco-friendly practices, striving to implement transparent methodologies that will significantly reduce the fashion industry’s carbon footprint. Slow fashion, characterized by mindful consumption and production, will be at the heart of the BRICS IFF agenda as we strive to reduce the environmental impact of fashion,” reads the official communique.

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit, which took place in Moscow from October 3-5, attracted representatives from over 100 countries, cementing its status as the largest fashion gathering focused on emerging markets.