Study Shows India as a Top Destination for Longer Vacations

the best destinations for longer vacations by evaluating affordability, cultural richness, safety, and travel convenience. The research focused on countries with a search volume greater than 1,000,000, incorporating additional data on geographic size, the number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and popular attractions. Costs for a 20-day hotel stay and dining were included to assess financial feasibility, while crime index data and domestic transportation quality were examined to ensure security and convenience. The study used data from the most recent reports (2023-2024), with pricing and safety data updated through August 2024. Countries were ranked based on a composite score derived from normalized factors and weighted percentages, highlighting the top destinations for extended vacations. A new study by Ubuy analyzed more than 100 countries to determines the best destinations for longer vacations by evaluating affordability, cultural richness, safety, and travel convenience.

Country Name Searches Surface Hotel price for 20 days Restaurant Price per 2 people 3 course meal Number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites Approcximate Number of popular attractions Number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites per 1000km2 Number of popular attractions per 1000km2 Approximate length of the tourist season Crime Index Quality of domestic transportation (1-7) Score Vietnam 1,666,830 331,211.60 $827.00 $23.48 8 250 0.02 0.75 12 42.2 4.1 64.313 India 1,973,710 3,287,263.00 $1,214.00 $14.29 40 700 0.01 0.21 6 44.3 4.3 61.167 Philippines 1,207,150 300,000.00 $943.00 $21.01 6 150 0.02 0.50 5 42.8 3.5 55.744 Sri Lanka 1,127,010 65,610.00 $1,630.00 $23.40 8 40 0.12 0.61 8 42.1 4.4 42.283 Thailand 2,050,000 513,120.00 $1,619.00 $24.16 6 300 0.01 0.58 9 37.9 4.8 42.138 South Korea 1,286,480 100,430 $2,201.00 $36.50 15 200 0.15 1.99 8 24.9 5.7 38.281 Japan 2,849,920 377,974 $2,308.00 $40.31 25 500 0.07 1.32 6 22.6 6 34.851 Saudi Arabia 1,792,990 2,150,000.00 $2,075.00 $39.96 6 70 0.00 0.03 12 26.9 5.4 34.241 Mexico 2,215,620 1,973,000 $1,748.00 $40.00 35 300 0.02 0.15 12 53.8 3.9 28.205 Turkey 1,018,850 783,562 $2,570.00 $32.83 19 350 0.02 0.45 8 40.9 5.2 27.117

Vietnam tops the list with a score of 64.31, making it the best destination for longer vacations. The country offers the lowest hotel prices for a 20-day stay at just $827, making it especially attractive to budget-conscious travelers. Vietnam also has an extensive tourist season of 12 months, allowing visitors to explore the country year-round with 250 popular attractions.

India takes the second spot with a score of 61.17. The country stands out for its cultural richness, having 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, which is the most of any country in the study. India also has the highest number of popular attractions, totaling around 700. Despite higher hotel costs than Vietnam, India offers the cheapest dining, with a three-course meal for two at just $14.29.

The Philippines is third with a score of 55.74. With a 20-day stay priced at $943, it is the second cheapest option after Vietnam. The country also enjoys a 5-month tourist season and a moderate crime index of 42.8, making it a safe and appealing destination for long vacations.

Sri Lanka is fourth, with a score of 42.28. The country is notable for its high density of UNESCO sites, at 0.12, offering 8 sights within a compact area of 65,610, the smallest on the list. Although hotel prices are higher, at $1,630, Sri Lanka’s rich cultural heritage and unique experiences make it a standout choice for history enthusiasts.

Thailand scores 42.13 and takes fifth place. It provides a diverse array of attractions, 300 popular sites, and a year-round tourist season. The cost of a 20-day stay is $1,619, slightly higher than the Philippines but more affordable than Sri Lanka.

South Korea secures the sixth spot on the list with a score of 38.28. The country stands out for its dense concentration of cultural sites, with the highest number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and popular attractions per 1,000 km² at 0.15 and 1.99, respectively. Additionally, South Korea excels in transportation, achieving the second-highest score for domestic travel quality at 5.7. With the second-lowest crime rate at 24.9, South Korea offers both safety and convenience for travelers.

Japan follows in seventh place with a score of 34.85. The country has 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 500 popular attractions, making it the second-largest on the list. While Japan is one of the most expensive destinations on the list, with a 20-day stay costing $2,308 and dining priced at $40.31, it has an exceptional domestic transportation system, scoring a perfect 6, and the lowest crime index at 22.6.

Saudi Arabia ranks eighth with a score of 34.24. The country offers a 12-month tourist season with a domestic transportation score of 5.4, the third-highest on the list. Although it has fewer cultural sites, with only six UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 70 popular attractions, Saudi Arabia offers an affordable 20-day stay at $2,075 and the third-lowest crime index at 26.9.

Mexico takes the ninth spot with a score of 28.20. The country is rich in cultural heritage, offering 35 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 300 popular attractions. With a 12-month tourist season, Mexico is an attractive year-round option, though travelers may need to consider its higher crime index of 53.8 when planning their visit.

Turkey rounds out the top ten with a score of 27.11. Although the country has relatively higher hotel costs at $2,570 for a 20-day stay, its 19 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 350 popular attractions make it a worthy destination for those interested in having a more extended vacation. Turkey also stands out with a well-developed transportation system, scoring 5.2, and a moderate crime index at 40.9.

A spokesperson from Ubuy commented on the study: “Opting for longer vacations allows travelers to fully immerse themselves in a destination, experiencing its culture, history, and local life beyond the surface. Locations offering low accommodation costs and various year-round attractions provide great value for travelers. Cultural heritage, especially in areas with a high concentration of UNESCO sites, adds significant appeal, particularly when paired with budget-friendly dining options. Advanced transportation systems and low crime rates further enhance the experience, ensuring convenience and security. The balance of these factors across different destinations allows for a diverse range of options that cater to various traveler preferences, making each destination uniquely attractive for longer stays.”