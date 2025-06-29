Father-Daughter Duos Redefine Leadership in Real Estate at 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention

New Delhi, June 29, 2025 — In a powerful celebration of legacy, leadership, and generational change, the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention spotlighted a compelling panel discussion titled “Transition of Foundation: Father-Daughter Duos Redefining Leadership in Real Estate.” The session brought together visionary fathers and their dynamic daughters who are breaking barriers in the traditionally male-dominated real estate sector. Their candid, heartfelt dialogue explored the evolving dynamics of succession, trust, and the transformative power of women’s leadership in shaping a more inclusive and forward-looking industry.

Moderated by Ms. Nandini Garg, Director at Rajdarbar Ventures, the session featured prominent industry leaders: Mr. Harsh Bansal & Ms. Sparsh Bansal (Unity Group), Mr. Vikas Dua & Ms. Aashi Dua (Chintamanis Group), and Mr. Lion Kiron & Ms. Roopali Kiron Yadugiri (SuchirIndia).

Mr. Harsh Vardhan Bansal, Co-Founder Vegas Mall & Unity Group, spoke candidly about the evolving nature of leadership and the vital role of trust in empowering the next generation. He explained that in today’s fast-changing real estate landscape, true leadership requires more than guidance—it demands allowing daughters the freedom to lead with their own vision, even if it challenges tradition. “Leadership today demands trust and the courage to embrace new ideas. It’s not enough to involve our daughters—we must empower them to lead independently, even when their vision challenges tradition. This is how real transformation takes root in our family and industry,” he said. His daughter, Ms. Sparsh Bansal, Founder & CEO of Roslyn Coffee and Unity One, spoke about how her father’s unwavering support has shaped her confidence and approach to leadership. “My father’s trust has been the foundation of my confidence. He encourages me to take bold decisions and learn from every experience. This freedom to lead authentically has empowered me to infuse fresh ideas and innovation into our legacy,” Sparsh Bansal shared.

Highlighting the crucial role of mentorship and preparation in family business succession, Mr. Vikas Dua, Founder & Director, Chintamanis Group shared his approach to grooming the next generation of leadership

“As a father and leader in this high-stakes industry, where any misstep can have serious consequences, my responsibility is to protect and prepare my daughter for the challenges ahead. True succession means building her confidence to lead with wisdom and courage, blending experience with fresh ideas. Together, we are redefining real estate leadership to ensure a sustainable and resilient future.” Reflecting on the profound mentorship and generational knowledge she benefits from, Aashi Dua, Executive Director, Chintamanis Group shared, “For me, my father isn’t just a mentor—he’s an entire institution. He tells me, ‘Take everything I’ve learned over the last 20 years and make it your foundation. Learn deeply, absorb fearlessly, and become in the next five years what took me decades.’ That guiding force behind me is what fuels my confidence every day.” Mr. Lion Kiron, CEO & Managing Director, SuchirIndia, highlighted the importance of evolving family businesses to reflect modern values “Succession is not just about passing the baton; it’s about transformation. By creating space for our daughters to lead, we bring emotional intelligence, resilience, and fresh perspectives to the boardroom—qualities essential for navigating today’s complex real estate landscape.” Ms. Roopali Kiron Yadugiri, Executive Director, SuchirIndia, reflected on her journey breaking traditional barriers “Being included in critical decisions early on gave me the confidence to challenge stereotypes and prove that leadership is defined by capability, not gender. This trust has empowered me to contribute meaningfully and drive innovation within our family business.”

The insightful discussion highlighted that real estate’s future depends on nurturing inclusive leadership and embracing fresh perspectives. As these father-daughter duos demonstrate, empowering the next generation of women leaders is key to driving innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth in the industry. The panel concluded with a strong call for real estate families nationwide to champion this transformational shift, ensuring legacy businesses evolve and thrive in an ever-changing market.