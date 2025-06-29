PHDCCI Hosts Conference on MSME Growth and Sustainability for World MSME Day

June 29, 2025: On the occasion of World MSME Day , PHDCCI organized a Conference on ‘Connecting MSMEs with Stakeholders for Growth and Sustainability’ at PHD House, New Delhi .The objective of the Conference was to apprise the MSMEs of various support services being provided by different institutions in the country.

Shri Ajit B. Chavan , Additional CEO, Government e Marketplace (GeM) was the Guest of Honour and in his address, he apprised the participants that GeM platform is a window for the MSMEs for supplying to Government departments. He shared about the transparency of the GeM portal and opportunity it offers to the MSMEs for supplying goods to various Government Departments. He also mentioned that over 10 lakh Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) have joined the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal in India and total transaction value on GeM has reached around Rs. 5.40 lac cr. during FY 2024-25. He further highlighted about the GeM Sahay, which brings a complete financing solution for small businesses on GeM. The app assists in availing instant financing to serve the Government orders without any hassle.

Shri Satish Kumar , Assistant Director, O/o DC (MSME), Govt. of India in his address, apprised the participants about various schemes and policies of the Govt. to support the MSMEs. He further shared the need and benefits of Udyam registration to avail the scheme benefits of the Govt. and encouraged the entrepreneurs to come on formal platform by way of Udyam registration. Some of the major schemes highlighted by him were PMEGP, CGTMSE, SCIP Scheme, MSME Innovative Scheme among others. Shri D P Goel , Co-Chair, MSME Committee, PHDCCI in his welcome address mentioned the World MSME day is to thank and congratulate the entrepreneurs for their hard-work in spite of facing a lot of challenges. He also stressed upon the need for rural entrepreneurship development to promote businesses and employment in the remote areas for their growth and development. Dr. H P Kumar , Former CMD, NSIC and Advisor, PHDCCI briefed the participants about the theme of today’s celebration. He apprised the participants that we celebrate the World MSME Day year on year to see what has been done in the past and what improvements have been brought out until now. He mentioned that MSMEs are increasingly seen as a model for other countries due to their significant contributions to economic growth, job creation, and innovation, particularly in developing nations. Their agility, adaptability, and ability to foster entrepreneurship make them attractive examples for other economies to emulate. He also stressed on the need for new enterprise creation while promoting the existing ones for their capacity building and growth. Shri Ajay Jain , Zonal Head – Commercial Banking, YES Bank in his address apprised the participants that Yes Bank offers various financial products and services tailored for MSMEs to support their growth and operations. He mentioned that the bank also provides various digital solutions to enhance operational and financial efficiencies and emphasized that the bank has a strong commitment to the MSME ecosystem through dedicated relationship managers, loyalty rewards, and a digital-first approach. He also briefed about “YES Exports”, an initiative focused on supporting and facilitating export-oriented businesses, potentially through financial solutions and trade advisory services. Shri V.K. Jain , Senior Manager, NRDC in his address shared a detailed presentation about the working of NRDC and the various support measures being provided to the MSMEs and Startups. He highlighted that NRDC is India’s leading Technology Transfer Organization with 7 geographical footprints all over India to cater to the different technology requirements of MSMEs and startups. He also shared some examples of success stories of NRDC in commercializing the technologies. He further urged the participants to reach out to NRDC for any technology or IPR support required by the MSMEs and start-ups. Shri Gaurav Gogia , Principal Associate, United and United in his address mentioned that MSMEs are the backbone of India’s economy and also the future of the country. He highlighted that the Geopolitical situation presents India with a significant opportunity to enhance its economic and strategic standing on the world stage. Other nations are no longer seeing India as an alternative destination rather a preferred nation to do business. Shri Ashish Dua , Chief Strategy Officer, Valuecent in his address encouraged Indian businesses to understand the European markets which could attract lots of Indian MSMEs to set up their factories there. He mentioned that he is advising an organization called the India Business House (IBH), which will be launched in Amsterdam on 1st July 2025, will act as a spring board for Indian companies that aspire to do Global Business and vice-versa. On the World MSME Day, he introduced the company with the participants and urged MSMEs to come forward to take their business from local to global.

Dr. Jatinder Singh , Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI gave the concluding remarks and extended a formal vote of thanks to all the distinguished speakers and participants for joining the session to celebrate the World MSME Day together.

The Inaugural Session was followed by a Technical Session which was chaired by Dr. H P Kumar , Former CMD, NSIC and Advisor, PHDCCI and the panelists comprising of Dr. Suman Mazumdar , Scientist E, DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India, Ms. Nidhi Maheshwari , Senior Manager, NSE India, Dr. D. Usha Rao , Deputy Controller, O/o CGPDTM, Shri Anurag Awasthi , Chief Manager, Social Impact and Inclusive Seller Growth, Government e Marketplace (GeM), Shri Vivek Anand , RBL – Commercial Banking, YES Bank and Shri Gaurav Gogia , Principal Associate, United and United participated in the panel discussion which was both informative and interactive.

The Conference was supported by YES Bank , United and United and India Business House (IBH) .

The session was followed by open floor discussion and the conference was moderated by Ms. Kanchan Zutshi , Director, PHDCCI. The session was attended by officials from international agency, MSMEs, Start-ups, women entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.