Fawry reveals the outcomes of Group-IB’s thorough examination, with Group-IB affirming that no breach or data leakage occurred

11th November 2023: (Cairo, Egypt) Fawry (the “Company”, FWRY.CA on the Egyptian Exchange), Egypt’s leading e-payments solutions provider, announces hiring of Group-IB, a renowned multinational cybersecurity firm, to conduct a comprehensive examination of Fawry’s systems and applications catering to both individual and institutional clients.

Group-IB has successfully conducted a comprehensive examination of the infrastructure supporting the company’s applications utilized by our clients. Their findings affirm that there has been no breach or data leakage, reassuring us that the system is entirely secure for use by both individuals and institutions.

The regulatory authorities have been promptly apprised of Group-IB’s diligent work, and Fawry expresses sincere gratitude to all regulatory entities that collaborated closely throughout the inspection process.

In light of these examinations by both Fawry and Group-IB, Fawry assures its users that no data concerning cards used in its applications or any financial transactions related to individuals and institutions has been compromised. The use of these applications remains entirely safe.

Additionally, Fawry confirms that the temporary suspension of the myFawry application yesterday was a result of unprecedented customer demand exceeding the application’s capacity. Fawry assures its customers that with a measured and composed approach, all applications will soon return to normal functionality.

Furthermore, the company pledges to undertake thorough verification procedures regarding information circulated on various websites. This will be done only after ensuring the absolute integrity of the infrastructure supporting applications for individuals and institutions.