Cosmoprof India 2024: Expanding Horizons with Global Reach and Innovative Features

November 04, 2024: The upcoming edition of Cosmoprof India, scheduled for December 5 to 7 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, is anticipated to be a milestone event. Organized by BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets in India, Cosmoprof India 2024 is showing impressive growth. The exhibition area will expand to 20,252 square meters —an increase of 50% compared to the 2023 edition

Cosmoprof India (representing 46% of the show) will feature two halls dedicated to branded finished products (Jasmine Halls 1 & 2, Level 3), while Cosmopack India (representing 54% of the show) will occupy two halls dedicated to supply chain exhibitors (Pavilion Halls 1 & 2, Ground Level).

Over 9,000 attendees are expected to explore the latest trends and innovations presented by more than 700 exhibitors and brands. The event’s international appeal is notable, with 58% of exhibitors coming from outside India, and 35% of those from Europe, 9.5% from the Americas and 26,5% from Asia Pacific. This year, 21 countries will be represented—a 10,5% increase from last year—and the number of country pavilions will grow by 80%, featuring participants from Australia, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan Region, and the United Kingdom. Notably, 75% of exhibitors are new, underscoring the global beauty community’s growing interest in Cosmoprof India.

“The outstanding growth of Cosmoprof India reflects the development of Indian beauty market, which according to EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL is the second best performing market in Asia, and will reach a total revenue of more than 30 billion US in 2025. At the same time it is the result of the hard work and commitment of our teams, reinforced by the prestige and international appeal of the Cosmoprof network all around the world”, highlights Antonio Bruzzone, CEO, BolognaFiere. Speaking on the upcoming edition of Cosmoprof India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “India’s beauty and wellness market is experiencing remarkable growth, with the beauty and personal care sector poised to reach $34 billion by 2028, up from $21 billion currently. This growth is fueled by increasing online penetration and a rising preference for high-quality, premium beauty products. Cosmoprof India continues to play a pivotal role in shaping this dynamic industry. Our partnership with BolognaFiere Group reflects a shared commitment to positioning India as a global hub for beauty innovations and collaborations. This year’s edition highlights the growing international interest and investment in India’s beauty landscape, providing an exceptional platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and sustainable growth. Cosmoprof India aims to set new benchmarks, driving transformative opportunities for the industry both domestically and globally.”

CONNECTION WITH INTERNATIONAL BUYERS

Cosmoprof India is getting high recognition among stakeholders owing to the top-performing business match-making services of the Buyer Program, the unique tool developed by the Cosmoprof network, which facilitate connections among international peers and the generation of new leads. This year, the event is hosting over 200 buyers from India, Cyprus, Nepal, Maldives, UAE, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and United Kingdom. The exclusive software ‘Cosmoprof India My Match’ ensures the best connections between exhibiting companies and potential buyers, maximizing networking opportunities in Mumbai.

NEW PROJECTS AND INITIATIVES

The 2024 edition of Cosmoprof India is characterized by new projects and initiatives enriching the experience of stakeholders attending the show. COSMOTALKS will enliven the show floor with 16 round tables already scheduled and featuring strategic partners such as Asia Cosme Lab, BEAUTYSTREAMS , Centdegrés, Ecovia Intelligence, Euromonitor International, Fashion Snoops, Statista, and WGSN.

The COSMOPROF INDIA and COSMOPACK INDIA AWARDS, an exclusive project curated by BEAUTYSTREAMS for the Cosmoprof network, will celebrate the most outstanding products in the Indian beauty industry, highlighting innovation, new technologies, and the latest trends among exhibiting companies across five categories — from supply chain to branded finished products. Winners will be announced during the Cosmoprof India Awards & Networking Night on December 5, which will feature the ‘Runway by Cosmoprof India’—a dazzling Fashion Beauty Show curated by renowned designers Paras and Shalini of Geisha Designs. This prestigious event is made possible thanks to the invaluable support of its sponsors: ITA – Italian Trade Agency (Platinum Sponsor), Beauty Garage (Runway Sponsor), and Streamline (Hair Sponsor). Their commitment and partnership play a pivotal role in recognizing and celebrating excellence in the beauty industry.

This year, ONE SHOT by ON HAIR will make its debut in India, drawing inspiration from the acclaimed ON HAIR show of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna. This remarkable event will shine a spotlight on the excellence of leading companies and teams in the hair industry. The initiative is proudly supported by Cotril (by Think Well), Aveda (by Streamline), and Orangewood (by Oran Intl.), whose contributions have been essential in bringing this vision to life.

For professionals and brands operating in the beauty salon segment, the World Massage Meeting returns for its second edition, continuously introducing new international faces in the sector. This event brings Ayurveda and Western practices closer together, recognizing and respecting the fundamental principles of both traditions with the special participation of trainers from Italy, Australia, and India.