Fortune Foods creates 800 kg modak for Ganesh Chaturthi and sets a world record

Mumbai, August 29th, 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai reached a historic milestone as Fortune Edible Oil & Foods, in collaboration with Girgaon Cha Raja, Organized Outdoor Options (a Revere Media LLP initiative), and MM Mithaiwala & Namkeen Pvt. Ltd., unveiled the world’s largest traditional modak—an awe-inspiring 851 kg sweet offering crafted with devotion and purity.

Standing 4 feet tall, with a middle width of 3 feet 8 inches and a base of 2 feet 4 inches, the monumental modak was prepared exclusively with Fortune besan, Fortune sugar, desi ghee, and elaichi. It has been officially recognized by the World Records Book of India as the largest traditional modak ever created.

This extraordinary creation also commemorates a decade-long partnership between Organized Outdoor Options and AWL Agri Business Ltd., celebrating a journey of culturally significant campaigns that unite communities across India.