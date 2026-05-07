Anand Habitat Announces INR 1000 cr project, ‘Capitol City Centre’ in Sahibabad

New Delhi, May 07:Anand Habitat has announced the launch of Capitol City Centre, a new mixed-use development in Sahibabad, marking a significant step in its strategy to build connectivity-driven, future-ready urban destinations across NCR. The gross development value of the project is around INR 1000 cr. The three main features of Capitol City Centre include connectivity, investment advantage, and amenities. The project rises under a strong public-private partnership to develop a world-class infrastructure and public asset. The launch of the project was graced by Mr. Daya Shankar Singh -Minister of Transport (Independent Charge) in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Located along a high-growth corridor with strong road and metro connectivity, Capitol City Centre is envisioned as an integrated urban hub combining commercial, retail, and lifestyle spaces. The location with bus transit, metro, and a railway station within a 1km radius has long awaited urban transformation. The project is designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern consumers, businesses, and investors seeking accessibility, convenience, and long-term value within a single ecosystem. The prominent amenities will include high-street retail shops, luxury studio living, food court, banquet halls, etc.

The development aligns with Anand Habitat’s larger vision of contributing to NCR’s next phase of urban evolution. Under the leadership of Nikhil Anand, Managing Director, the company is steadily focusing on shaping high-impact developments that respond to the region’s growing need for more integrated, future-ready urban spaces.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Nikhil Anand, Managing Director, Anand Habitat, said,

“It is our clear plan to build city centres in NCR so that requirements of modern consumer are met, and also there are better investment opportunities. NCR has a lot of potential which is yet to be unlocked. Capitol City Centre reflects our vision of building developments that are rooted in connectivity and designed for how people live and work today.It has been a surprise to many that a location that has all the possible connectivity has not been leveraged to date. Sahibabad is emerging as a key micro-market within NCR, and we see strong potential in creating a destination that combines accessibility, quality infrastructure, and a vibrant urban experience.”

The project will feature thoughtfully planned spaces that encourage footfall, business activity, and seamless movement, making it a destination for both daily commerce and community engagement.

Mr. Vinod Singh Sachdeva, Director, Anand Habitat, added,

“ With Capitol City Centre, we intend to create that anchor — a space that not only serves current demand but also shapes how this micro-market evolves over the next decade.”

Anand Habitat’s development philosophy centres on identifying underexplored yet high-potential locations and transforming them into structured, high-impact urban ecosystems. With Capitol City Centre, the company aims to tap into Sahibabad’s growing residential and commercial demand while contributing to the area’s urban evolution. The project will give the locality its city centre that converges and delivers all the necessities of a modern citizen.

Anand Habitat aims to build more such projects in NCR and uplift the region with urban landscapes. As NCR continues to expand beyond traditional hubs, projects like Capitol City Centre are expected to play a key role in shaping next-generation urban clusters that balance connectivity, functionality, and lifestyle.