Nippon Paint India Launches 4th NEO Homes Experiential Store in Bangalore

Bangalore, May 07: Nippon Paint India, part of NIPSEA Group – a subsidiary of Nippon Paint Holdings of Japan and Asia Pacific’s No. 1 paint and coatings manufacturer, today announced the launch of its 4th NEO Homes experiential retail store in Bangalore, following successful openings in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hosur. This expansion marks a strategic step in strengthening the company’s decorative retail footprint in South India through its exclusive, experience-driven NEO Homes format.

Located at NHVC Enterprises, the store was inaugurated by Mr. Sharad Malhotra, Managing Director – Nippon Paint (India) Group, along with Mr. Mark Titus, President Nippon Paint India, Decorative Coatings Business

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sharad Malhotra, Managing Director – Nippon Paint (India) Group, said: “With NEO Homes, we are reimagining how consumers approach home transformation by moving from a product-led purchase to a design-led experience. The launch of our 4th NEO Homes store reflects our focus on scaling this format across key urban markets. By combining premium products, expert guidance, and intuitive technology, we are enabling a more seamless and personalized home transformation journey.” Adding to this, Mr. Mark Titus, President – Nippon Paint India, Decorative Coatings Business, said, “NEO Homes is a strategic step towards elevating the in-store experience by integrating design, innovation, and service under one roof. With formats like these, we are not only enhancing visibility but also enabling consumers to interact with our offerings in a more immersive and meaningful way, ultimately simplifying their decision-making journey.”

A Curated, Design-Led Retail Experience

NEO Homes is built on the philosophy of “Beyond Beautiful”- an approach that transforms spaces into expressions of personal stories, emotions, and evolving lifestyle aspirations. Every element within the store is meticulously curated to guide customers through a seamless journey from inspiration to execution. More than a retail destination, it is an immersive design atelier where customers can engage with rich textures, refined finishes, and advanced visualization tools – empowering them to craft spaces with confidence, clarity, and sophistication.

The launch at NHVC Enterprises introduces an experiential retail model that blends convenience with expert-led consultation. Located in a prominent area, the store transforms paint selection into an immersive design experience.

World of Instawalls

The popular Instawalls – A ‘One-Wall Makeover’ service allows customers to experiment with designer finishes and explore statement wall concepts. Supported by real-time visualization technology and expert colour consultation, it simplifies personalized design decisions.

Premium Offerings Under One Roof

Specialty Textures & Designer Finishes – Artistic, handcrafted finishes from Momento Dzines that add depth, dimension and individuality to walls

– Artistic, handcrafted finishes from Momento Dzines that add depth, dimension and individuality to walls Premium Wallpapers – A curated mix of contemporary and classic designs to complement evolving décor preferences

– A curated mix of contemporary and classic designs to complement evolving décor preferences Integrated Waterproofing Solutions –Combining structural protection with aesthetics

Each collection is backed by design expertise and global trend insights, ensuring customers make informed and confident choices.

The Bangalore launch marks a key milestone in Nippon Paint India’s strategy to scale experiential retail formats across high-growth markets. With curated retail formats, immersive in-store experiences, and premium global offerings, NEO Homes is redefining how Bangalore approaches home design – one thoughtfully crafted wall at a time. Through initiatives like NEO Homes, Nippon Paint India continues to enhance consumer engagement by combining global expertise with localized design excellence.