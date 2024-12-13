Four Indian Women Leaders Making Waves in the International Market

India has long been a hub of entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, and in recent years, a growing number of Indian women have emerged as formidable leaders on the global stage. These women are shattering glass ceilings, not just in India, but across the international market, driving change in industries ranging from technology to finance, and from healthcare to social entrepreneurship. Their remarkable journeys reflect a blend of resilience, vision, and leadership, positioning them as role models for future generations.

The impact of Indian women leaders is becoming more visible in the global economy, as they continue to challenge conventional norms and redefine what it means to lead. Their influence is evident in high-profile roles, whether they’re steering multinational corporations, championing innovation, or creating inclusive ecosystems. Their leadership is not just about business success—it’s about fostering change, empowering others, and giving back to society in ways that go beyond profits.

These women are not just changing the business landscape but also paving the way for others to follow. In industries where women’s representation is often limited, these trailblazers are becoming the benchmarks for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Their journeys are a testament to the growing power of women’s leadership globally, challenging outdated stereotypes and providing new avenues for progress and collaboration.

As we look toward the future, these Indian women leaders exemplify the potential of emerging markets and the global influence of women in business. Let’s take a closer look at four such women who are making waves in the international market and setting new standards for leadership.

Yogita Tulsiani, iXceed Solutions:-

Yogita is the Director & Co-founder of iXceed Solutions . The dynamic Ms Yogita Tulsiani is armed with a Master’s in Business Administration from ISB, Hyderabad. The versatile businessperson has more than a decade of experience in Business Development and Consultancy across various industries in the UK, USA, Europe and APAC. Her repertoire includes an illustrious clientele in the Financial Services, Telecom, Retail, Information Technology and Learning industries like Genpact Headstrong and HP.

Asma Thorve, Empowered LMS:-

Asma is the co-founder of Empowered LMS, Asma is an experienced professional with 20+ years of industry experience. A large part of this has been spent in the learning technology space, thus making her an industry veteran who has seen the learning technology space evolve over this period. With marque customers using their solutions, Enthralltech is an established player in this space. Her company won the Asia Tech Innovation award in 2016 thus underlying the innovative solution they bring to their customers.

Geetha Prabhu, WorkFlexi.in:-

Geetha Prabhu is the Founder of WorkFlexi.in.With the growing need of flexible work in organizations of all sizes, Geetha is looking to solve the problem through her solution. By connecting companies with individuals seeking these flexible work assignments she is addressing a key gap in the talent acquisition solution set in the Indian HR Tech space. With her deep expertise in market research one would assume that she has enough insights about this space to solve this challenge.

Shelly Singh, PeopleStrong:-

Shelly Singh is the co-founder of PeopleStrong . After a short stint as HR professional Shelly identified a business challenge and co-founded PeopleStrong in 2002. Since then PeopleStrong has grown to be one of the most successful entrepreneurial journeys in the Indian ecosystem. As a chief business officer, she continues to build a strong brand for the organization while also anchoring the strategic and operational initiatives at PeopleStrong. She was identified as “Thought leader of the year” in 2014 by the HRO Today, Asia Pacific forum.