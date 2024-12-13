IndusInd Bank embarks 30 years of banking excellence and celebration with Customized My Stamps

Mumbai, December 13, 2024: IndusInd Bank celebrates its 30th anniversary, reflecting on three transformative decades at the forefront of technological advancements and digital innovations, shaping the future of banking in India. To embark this significant milestone, the Bank is proud to announce its association with India Post to release Customized My Stamp. Department of Post, Government of India will be releasing the sheets of these Customized My Stamps, which will be available for sale to public on the portal www.epostoffice.gov.in. This initiative not only celebrates the Bank’s achievements but also underscores its unwavering commitment to its 41 million valued customers.

The partnership with India Post symbolizes IndusInd Bank’s enduring legacy and its steadfast commitment to trust, reliability, and service, values that both institutions have upheld throughout their histories. The Customized My Stamps marks an important initiative in the Bank’s journey and its role in driving innovation and customer-focused solutions in the financial sector. Looking ahead, the Bank’s dedication to enhancing customer experiences, embracing digital transformation, and promoting financial inclusion remains as robust as ever.

On the occasion, Mr. Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking & Marketing, IndusInd Bank, said “This year signifies a remarkable milestone as IndusInd Bank proudly celebrates 30 years of excellence. Throughout these three decades, we have embraced transformative growth and innovation, continuously redefining the future of banking. Our collaboration with India Post to introduce Customized My Stamps is not only a tribute to our journey but also a testament to our commitment to harmonizing heritage with modernity. As we move forward, we are resolutely dedicated to advancing the banking experience and sustaining the trust and support of our valued customers and stakeholders.” Shri Sameer V Mahajan (IPoS), Sr. Superintendent of Post Offices, remarked, “Postage stamps serve as ambassadors of a nation’s history, culture, and heritage. They reflect a country’s achievements, its socio-political landscape, and the aspirations of its people. The release of a Customized My Stamp is a testament to the remarkable journey and success of IndusInd Bank. This My Customized Stamp is not just a piece of paper; it stands as a symbol of pride and accomplishment, representing 30 years of unwavering dedication, hard work, and a relentless pursuit of excellence by IndusInd Bank.

The journey of IndusInd Bank has been marked by growth, expansion, and the ability to continuously adapt to an ever-evolving business landscape. As we reflect on the past and look ahead to the future, let us draw inspiration from the legacy of IndusInd Bank and its ongoing commitment to making a positive and lasting impact in the banking industry. Department of Posts is pleased to release the Customized My Stamp and be a part of this celebration.”