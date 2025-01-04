FPSB India’s Psychology in Practice Course

January 4th, 2025: FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. has announced ‘Psychology in Practice’ course designed to delve into the psychological aspects of client behavior and further empower the financial planning community in the country. Eligibility for the course includes CFP Professionals or students, as well as professionals from other accounting and finance bodies and MBAs. The course has been launched globally and will be delivered in the online mode.

This Continuing Professional Development course explores the pivotal role of psychology and behavioral finance in financial planning. It equips professionals with a deeper understanding of client decision-making and effective communication strategies. By incorporating these insights into their practice, financial planners and professionals can effectively guide clients on their financial journeys, building trust and achieving better results. To learn more about the course visit https://india.fpsb.org/other-professionals-registration/.

Commenting on the launch, Krishan Mishra, CEO of FPSB India, said, “The financial planning profession in India is evolving, and clients today expect more personalized and empathetic advice. The Psychology in Practice course will empower financial planners to deepen client relationships by understanding the psychological factors driving their financial decisions. This is a crucial step in building trust and helping clients achieve their financial goals.”

The Psychology in Practice course, developed by FPSB Ltd., the global standard-setting body for financial planning professionals and the owner of CFP® certification, aligns with its global mission to benefit consumers by establishing, upholding, and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. Offered exclusively in India by FPSB India, it provides an unparalleled opportunity for financial planners and aspiring professionals to stay ahead in their field.