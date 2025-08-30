Frontline Road Safety Expands in the Southeast with Acquisition of Peek Pavement Marking

DENVER, August 30, 2025 — Frontline Road Safety (“Frontline” or the “Company”), the leading provider of pavement marking services in the U.S., today announced that it has acquired Peek Pavement Marking (“Peek”), a premiere pavement marking and road safety services provider based in Columbus, Georgia. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1962 by Donnie Peek and joined by Louis McCosh in 1967, Peek began as a small local business painting parking lots and has since grown into a trusted provider of comprehensive pavement marking services across Georgia and South Carolina. Today, the company delivers a full suite of road marking and safety solutions for a wide range of customers, reliably supporting projects of all scopes, from local roads to major interstate highways. With a highly trained workforce and a fleet of more than 200 vehicles, Peek combines expertise, flexibility, and responsiveness to meet the needs of its customers.

The acquisition is highly complementary to Frontline’s existing presence in neighboring regions, enhancing Frontline’s ability to deliver road safety solutions across the nation with best-in-class teams. This is Frontline’s 10th acquisition since receiving a strategic growth investment from Bain Capital earlier this year.

“We’re honored to welcome Peek to the Frontline family as we continue to expand our operations across the country,” said Mitch Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline. “For more than six decades, Will Peek and his pavement marking team led by Marc Hinson have set the standard for quality, safety, and reliability. Joining forces enables us to bolster our operations and elevate the benchmark for road safety services in the region.”

“Peek has always stood for integrity, innovation, and investment in our people and equipment,” said Will Peek, Owner of Fortson-Peek Company, Inc. “Partnering with Frontline ensures our legacy continues through the support of its resources and national footprint. Together, we can continue to expertly serve our region while preserving the culture and client relationships that Peek has built over 60 years.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Frontline. VRA Partners served as financial advisor, and Eversheds served as legal advisor to Peek.