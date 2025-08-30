Paladin EnviroTech Appoints Keith Layton as Senior Vice President of Remarketing

TAMPA, Fla., August 30, 2025 — Paladin EnviroTech, a rapidly growing leader in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and sustainable electronics recycling, is proud to announce the appointment of Keith Layton as Senior Vice President of Remarketing. Layton joins Paladin’s executive team at a pivotal time, as the company accelerates its national expansion and deepens its commitment to circular economy principles.

With 30 years of experience in IT remarketing and lifecycle solutions, Layton brings a wealth of expertise in maximizing asset recovery value while advancing sustainability. He previously held senior roles at SK tes, Iron Mountain, ITRenew, and HPE Financial Services, where he led global remarketing strategies and built high-performance teams focused on reuse, refurbishment, and resale of enterprise IT equipment.

“Keith’s appointment marks a major milestone in our mission to transform IT disposition into a strategic advantage for our clients,” said Brian Diesselhorst, CEO of Paladin EnviroTech. “His leadership and vision will be instrumental as we scale our remarketing operations and deliver even greater value through intelligent asset recovery.”

Layton will oversee Paladin’s remarketing division, which is central to the company’s value extraction model. Paladin’s proprietary platform leverages real-time market data to match retired IT assets with optimal resale channels, ensuring maximum financial and environmental returns. Under Layton’s leadership, the company aims to expand its resale footprint, enhance buyer engagement, and drive innovation in asset lifecycle extension.

“I’m thrilled to join Paladin at such an exciting time,” said Layton. “The company’s commitment to sustainability, data security, and operational excellence aligns perfectly with my values. I look forward to helping Paladin redefine what’s possible in ITAD remarketing.”

Paladin EnviroTech was launched in July 2025 by SER Capital Partners through the acquisition of Integrated Recycling Technologies (IRT) and TechSmart International (TSI). With facilities in Minnesota and Florida and plans for further expansion, Paladin is poised to become a national leader in secure, compliant, and environmentally responsible IT asset management.