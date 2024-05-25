Worksport Sets Guidance for 300-433 percent Revenue Growth in 2024

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), a U.S.-based innovator in hybrid and clean energy solutions, forecasts a 300-433% revenue growth in 2024, projecting revenues to rise from $1.5 million in 2023 to $6-8 million. This growth is driven by its Automotive Accessory Business and the upcoming launch of new products, including a solar tonneau cover and mobile battery generator. Supported by a $2.8 million grant from New York State, Worksport aims to reach full production capacity, potentially generating nine-figure revenues. The company also plans to enhance transparency and stakeholder engagement through live earnings calls starting July 2024.