Cairo – 5th September 2024 – Geidea, the leading Fintech and restaurant management solutions provider in Egypt and the Middle East region, announced its participation in Seamless North Africa 2024, as the official payment and restaurant management solutions sponsor in collaboration with Breadfast Coffee and Fifth Street Coffee Chains.

Hosted in Cairo, the exhibition showcases the most significant and the cutting-edge developments in the areas of Fintech, digital payments, and digital transformation across the North Africa region.

Geidea’s participation is part of its commitment to providing the latest innovations and tech solutions in the fintech industry through its POS services and payment solutions, which contribute to boosting the efficiency of restaurant management and fulfilling the growing market demands.

Driven by its leading expertise and state -of-the-art products, the company aims to ensure its position as a key Fintech services provider in the region.

Geidea’s participation this year is exceptional, as it provides a live and distinctive payment experience for the visitors at its lounge in the exhibition, through its partnership with Breadfast Coffee and Fifth Street Coffee chains.

Visitors will be able to place their orders using the latest tech solutions powered by Geidea, allowing for an innovative and seamless experience. In parallel, Geidea will provide integrated payment solutions through Geidea’s POS systems to facilitate the payment process.

Seamless North Africa 2024 is one of the prominent events in Fintech and digital banking services in the region. It acts as an optimal platform to discuss innovative solutions and modern trends in the payment industry, attracting a wide array of Fintech professionals, bankers, businessmen, and investors.

“We are pleased to sponsor Seamless North Africa 2024 event, the remarkable event in the field of financial technology and digital transformation. This participation allows us to showcase our latest tech solutions in non-banking services and in restaurant management services. It also allows us to engage with thought leaders and entrepreneurs who contribute to shaping the future of banking and financial technology in the region. The exhibition fosters interaction between startups and institutional entities, opening doors for knowledge exchange and expanding business networks”, said Ahmed Nader, Country GM of Geidea Egypt.

Ahmed Magdy, VP Commercial Director of Geidea Egypt, expressed the company’s honor in sponsoring Seamless North Africa 2024, which is an important platform to discuss the latest trends and developments in financial technology and digital payments.

Magdy stated that the exhibition represents a great opportunity to connect with partners and a large segment of end-users among the exhibition visitors.

Magdy added that Geidea is looking forward to a fruitful participation and future successes during the exhibition, affirming the importance of interaction between firms, governments, entities, and specialists in terms of exchanging ideas and experiences that would enhance the business environment and raise investments.