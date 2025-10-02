Global Financial Planning Community to Celebrate 9th World Financial Planning Day on 8 October

Annual initiative highlights the benefits of financial planning and of working with a CFP professional

DENVER, COLO – 2 October 2025 – With 79% of consumers reporting that financial planning helps fulfil life dreams, the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and its global network across 28 territories will host the 9th World Financial Planning Day on 8 October 2025. The annual event demonstrates how financial planning – and working with a financial planner who has committed to competency and ethical standards – helps people worldwide achieve greater financial well-being.

Launched in 2017 as part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ (IOSCO) World Investor Week, World Financial Planning Day unites the global financial planning community to raise awareness about the value of financial planning and the benefits of working with a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional.

“World Financial Planning Day shines a spotlight on how financial planning can transform lives. With more than 230,000 CFP professionals worldwide, we’re proud to join our global community to raise awareness of the importance of financial planning during this annual celebration, held alongside IOSCO’s World Investor Week,” said FPSB CEO Dante De Gori, CFP. “Through World Financial Planning Day, we want individuals everywhere to discover the powerful role financial planning can play in reaching life goals and shaping a more confident future.”

Activities around the world

Across 15 territories including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, and the U.S., World Financial Planning Day is being celebrated with:

Pro bono financial planning clinics

In-person and virtual financial education workshops

Release of consumer research findings on the value of financial planning

Media and social media initiatives to raise awareness of the value of financial planning

Financial education webinars, panel discussions and video segments featuring CFP professionals

More details of these activities are available on the World Financial Planning Day website.

New Videos Showcase Value of Financial Planning

To celebrate this year’s initiative, FPSB has released three videos featuring CFP professionals from around the globe. In these videos, professionals share perspectives on how financial planning changes lives and why clients who work with a CFP professional report a better quality of life, enjoy more financial confidence, and are more satisfied with their financial situation. Special contributions from FPSB CEO Dante De Gori, CFP, and IOSCO Secretary General Rodrigo Buenaventura highlight the importance of this annual initiative. View the videos here: Video 1, Video 2 and Video 3.

Global Celebratory Event

As part of this year’s celebration, FPSB will host a dedicated session and celebration on 8 October during the FPSB 2025 Global Meeting in Chicago (U.S.), where more than 70 leaders from the financial planning profession around the world will gather. The celebration will include guest remarks from IOSCO Retail Investors Committee Chairman Camille Beaudoin on how our joint efforts are raising awareness of the importance of financial planning and investor education and protection.

“This year’s World Financial Planning Day offers a unique opportunity to celebrate our global impact with leaders from across our network,” added De Gori. “Together, we’ll mark our shared commitment to raise awareness of the value of financial planning and the positive difference CFP professionals make in people’s lives around the world.”