GlobalLogic and Mobiveil Drive Social Change Through Inclusive Education and Digital Literacy Initiatives

New Delhi, January 31, 2025: GlobalLogic, a leader in digital product engineering company and a Hitachi Group company, and Mobiveil, a GlobalLogic company, in collaboration with esteemed non-profit organizations, are driving impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at transforming education and digital literacy for underprivileged and differently-abled children in India.

GlobalLogic, in partnership with the Association of People with Disabilities (APD), has been actively supporting the Shradhanjali Integrated Primary School initiative. APD has been working since 1959 to empower people with disabilities and create an inclusive society. With interventions spanning healthcare, education, employment, and advocacy, APD addresses 19 out of 21 types of disabilities, impacting over 10 lakh individuals.

The Shradhanjali Integrated Primary School is an inclusive education model designed to provide comprehensive rehabilitation and learning opportunities for children with neuro-diverse needs. Located in Lingarajapuram, Bangalore, this initiative aims to support 129 children, fostering holistic development through individual therapy, assistive devices, and accessible infrastructure. The school’s adaptive curriculum ensures that children, regardless of their physical or cognitive challenges, receive equitable education and the opportunity to thrive.

Mr. Madhusudan Murthy, SVP, Head of Engineering-APAC (Private Equity, Hi-Tech & ISV), GlobalLogic, emphasized the importance of inclusive education and how this initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. “Education is the foundation for empowerment, and through our support for Shradhanjali Integrated Primary School, we are helping build an inclusive future where every child, regardless of their challenges, has access to quality learning and holistic development.”

In another collaboration, Mobiveil (A GlobalLogic Group Company) in partnership with Pratham Infotech Foundation and Educational Initiatives (Ei) inaugurated Digi Vidya Shala – A CSR Initiative. PIF has partnered with Educational Initiatives (Ei), the developers of Ei Mindspark, a personalized adaptive learning software to address declining learning outcomes. Mindspark is designed to cater to the individual needs of students, supporting teachers, and leading to significant improvements in their academic and cognitive abilities. It dynamically adjusts the difficulty of questions and provides differentiated feedback and supporting activities to help children learn.

Project Digi Vidya Shala, implemented in two schools in Bangalore, impacting over 700 students, leverages AI-driven adaptive learning to enhance students’ academic and cognitive abilities. This initiative dynamically adjusts content to match individual learning needs, ensuring improved engagement and educational outcomes. By integrating technology into classrooms, the project not only improves literacy in subjects like language, English, and mathematics but also supports the broader objectives of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Mr. Ravi Thummarukudy, CEO of Mobiveil, Inc. highlighted the significance of digital literacy in shaping future-ready students. “Technology has the power to transform education. Our support for Project Mindspark is a step towards ensuring that every child, irrespective of their background, gets the right tools and opportunities to succeed in today’s digital world.” Monika Walia, CSR Head, commended both initiatives and the collective impact they aim to create. “We believe in leveraging our resources to create sustainable change. Both the inclusive education model at Shradhanjali Integrated Primary School and the tech-driven learning approach of Project Digi Vidya Shala reflect our commitment to driving meaningful impact in society. Through our partnerships with APD and PIF, we aim to set an example of how businesses can contribute to education and inclusion in a substantial way.”

These collaborations reinforce the role of corporate social responsibility in addressing key societal challenges. By supporting inclusive education and digital literacy, GlobalLogic and Mobiveil are not only empowering children with differently abled children and underserved students but also paving the way for a more equitable future.