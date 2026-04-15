Gold ETFs AUM Surges to INR 1.7 Lakh Crore in March Amid Global Uncertainty

New Delhi, Apr 15 (BNP): Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in India recorded strong growth in March 2026, with total assets under management (AUM) rising to ₹1,71,468.4 crore.

According to ICRA Analytics data, the AUM has nearly tripled compared to the same period last year, reflecting rising investor interest in gold as a safe-haven asset amid global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

The report also shows that gold ETFs have delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.76% over the past five years, increasing significantly from ₹14,122.72 crore in March 2021.

Experts attribute the surge to growing participation from both retail and institutional investors, who prefer gold ETFs for their ease of trading, transparency, and convenience compared to physical gold.

The trend highlights a continued shift toward digital gold investment as part of diversified portfolios during volatile market conditions.