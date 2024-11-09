Grand Opening of the Viva Experience Centre in Mohali

Viva, Asia’s largest manufacturer and the most premium brand of Metal Composite Panels (MCP) was thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new experience centre in Mohali located at Plot No 29, Sec 82 JLPL Industrial Area, Mohali, Punjab. Mohali is recognized for its rapidly expanding business landscape, making it an excellent choice for establishing a designer showroom. This experience centre will offer customers and industry professionals with an immersive touch and feel of the product and simulate its implementation. Discover how Viva’s exceptional solutions can elevate your projects and ignite creativity in architectural design with this experience centre.

Mr. Prakash Jain, the Chairman and Managing Director of Viva Composite Panel Pvt. Ltd., was present at the inauguration of the new experience centre, accompanied by Directors Mr. Nitin Jain and Mr. Mayank Jain. This centre is designed to enhance Viva’s footprint in the region, providing architects, designers, and end-users with the opportunity to explore a comprehensive selection of high-quality cladding solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Mr. Prakash Jain, CMD of Viva Composite Panel Pvt. Ltd., highlighted the significance of this expansion, saying, “We are happy to achieve another milestone by connecting closer to our customers. This advanced Experience centre is designed to provide our customers, architects, interior designers and industry experts with an engaging environment to explore our diverse product offerings. With the trust of our brand ambassador Mr. Anil Kapoor we are committed to enhancing accessibility for our customers by expanding our network with various Experience centres.”

Viva ACP is renowned for its extensive range of high-quality Aluminium Composite Panels (ACP), offering over 500 shades and limitless customization options that cater to diverse architectural and design needs. The newly opened centre featured a selection of Viva’s signature series, including the Santa Fe, Tarnish Metallum, Natural Stone, Alu Zinto, El Zinc, Lustre Series, Wooden, and Galaxy Series. It set out to become a hub for customers and professionals seeking world-class cladding solutions that meet their unique requirements.