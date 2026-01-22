Gulab Launches ‘The Good Side of Life’ Under the Leadership of Dishit Nathwani

In a world defined by the constant churn of trends, habits, and fast-moving choices, this cold-pressed oil brand chooses slowness.

Gulab , in its latest campaign, The Good Side of Life, reframes your lifestyle, presenting slowing down as a mindful choice to hold on to.

Led by Director & CEO Dishit Nathwani, the campaign reflects Gulab’s belief that life doesn’t need to be reinvented every day. Instead, it asks a quieter question: what deserves to stay?

Featuring Bollywood icon Arjun Rampal, the film unfolds through lived-in experiences that reflect that everyday moments, when not rushed, can help you see the good side of life.

At the heart of the campaign is the brand’s wide portfolio of cold-pressed oils: groundnut, sesame, mustard, and coconut oil variants. These oils are slowly churned in a wooden ghani to retain purity. This is where the idea of slow living takes birth, rooted in valuing time over speed, prioritising continuity over shortcuts, and building trust over years, rather than instant outcomes.

Speaking about the campaign, Dishit Nathwani, Director and CEO, Gulab, said, “The Good Side of Life comes from believing that progress often comes from small, everyday decisions. Gulab has always stood for consistency in process, in quality, and in values, and this campaign is a simple reflection of that.”

Arjun Rampal added, “This campaign felt honest because it isn’t trying to convince anyone. It reflects choices people already make, often without thinking about them.”

The campaign film is now live across brands’ digital platforms, showcasing a clear point of view that the good side of life is sustained through fully living everyday moments.

About Gulab:

https://shopgulab.com/

Founded in 1966, Gulab began as a small oil mill with a focus on delivering edible oils in their purest form. Over the years, the brand has grown into a trusted name, offering a wide portfolio that includes groundnut, sesame, mustard, and coconut oils. With a presence across cities such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Surat, Rajkot, and Indore, Gulab continues to evolve while staying rooted in its core belief of quality and care.