Andaz Delhi appoints Ms. Mandeep Sodhi as its Director of Human Resourc

April 2026, New Delhi : Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Mandeep Sodhi as the Director of Human Resources (Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt and Hyatt Delhi Residences). With 15 years of diverse HR leadership experience across hospitality and corporate sectors, Ms. Sodhi brings expertise in people strategy, HR advisory, and organisational governance.

She has held pivotal roles with renowned organizations, including Marriott International, MRG Group, HSBC, and Accor, where she led talent management initiatives, strengthened leadership development, optimized people processes, and built high-performing teams.

In her most recent role as Director of People & Culture at Fairmont Udaipur Palace, Ms. Sodhi played a key role in the successful launch of the property. She led the end-to-end people strategy, scaling the workforce, establishing HR frameworks from the ground up, and driving a high-performance culture anchored in engagement and operational excellence.

Recognized for her strategic leadership, Ms. Sodhi is focussed on enhancing organizational effectiveness, cultivating high-performance cultures, and strengthening stakeholder engagement to elevate the employee experience. With proven expertise in transformation, she is adept at leading large teams and aligning people strategies seamlessly with business objectives.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Hardip Marwah, Cluster General Manager, said, “We are excited to welcome Mandeep to the Hyatt family. Her expertise, energy and fresh perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to nurture our culture, empower our teams and deliver exceptional experiences for our guests.”

In her new role, Ms. Sodhi will be leading HR initiatives across the hotel, partnering closely with all teams to drive engagement, talent growth, and operational excellence.