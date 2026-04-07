Kazmoos AI to Exhibit at GITEX AI ASIA 2026, Showcasing Unified Agentic AI Workforce Platform for Organisations of All Sizes

Singapore, Apr 07: Kazmoos AI, the agentic AI platform built to bring an organisation’s entire AI workforce together in one unified place, today announced its participation in GITEX AI ASIA 2026. The company will exhibit at Hall C, Stand HC-P181 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from 9–10 April 2026.

GITEX AI ASIA is Asia’s largest and most global technology, AI, and startup event, uniting over 23,000 tech buyers and decision-makers, 600+ global enterprises and startups, and 250+ investors from more than 110 countries. The 2026 edition arrives at a defining moment for the region, with Asia’s enterprise AI spending projected to reach US$78 billion this year as governments and organisations accelerate AI adoption across every major sector.

At GITEX AI ASIA 2026, Kazmoos AI will demonstrate how businesses of all sizes, from fast-growing startups to established enterprises can build, automate, govern and scale intelligent workflows through a single platform. The company’s agent-centric ecosystem enables seamless collaboration between AI agents and human teams, with human-in-the-loop oversight and responsible AI principles embedded at every step. Kazmoos AI delivers enterprise-grade capabilities without enterprise price tags, making intelligent workforce automation accessible to organisations that have historically been priced out of the AI transformation.

“GITEX AI ASIA brings together the most forward-thinking organisations across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, and there is no better stage to show what Kazmoos AI is building. We started with a simple belief: AI agents should be for everyone not just organisations with deep pockets or large technology teams. Visitors to our booth will see exactly how Kazmoos AI delivers the full power of AI workforce automation at a price point and simplicity that any organisation can act on today.”

— Saraswathi Mopuru, CEO, Kazmoos AI

Attendees visiting Hall C, Stand HC-P181 can expect live demonstrations of the Kazmoos AI platform, including:

• Unified agent orchestration across complex, multi-step business workflows

• Human-in-the-loop controls designed for transparency and responsible AI governance

• No-code and low-code tools for rapid deployment across business functions

• Cost-effective pricing built for organisations of all sizes from startups to enterprises

The Asia-Pacific region represents one of the fastest-growing markets for AI adoption globally. With SMEs making up the backbone of most APAC economies, Kazmoos AI is positioned to serve the millions of organisations in the region that need intelligent automation solutions but have been underserved by platforms built primarily for large enterprises.

GITEX AI ASIA 2026 attendees are invited to visit Kazmoos AI at Hall C, Stand HC-P181 on 9–10 April 2026.