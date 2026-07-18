Gurjinder Singh Gavy Inaugurates Rajasthan’s First NRI & Overseas Congress Cell Office in Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan: In a significant initiative aimed at strengthening the connection between Rajasthan and its global diaspora, Gurjinder Singh Gavy, Chairman, NRI & Overseas Congress Cell, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), inaugurated the first NRI & Overseas Congress Cell Office in Rajasthan at Sri Ganganagar.

The office has been established to support Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), overseas students and their families by providing guidance, assistance and a dedicated platform to address issues related to education, documentation, community welfare and coordination with government authorities. With thousands of families from Sri Ganganagar district living, studying and working abroad, the initiative seeks to build stronger ties between overseas Rajasthanis and their homeland.

Speaking on the occasion, Gurjinder Singh Gavy said that young people studying overseas and members of the NRI community often require timely support and guidance. He said the office will work as a bridge between overseas Indians, students, their families and relevant authorities, while encouraging greater participation of the global diaspora in the development of Rajasthan.

A young leader with extensive international community experience, Gurjinder Singh Gavy also serves as President, Indian Overseas Youth Congress – Australia, President, Student Union India–Australia, and has recently been appointed Global Ambassador by the Ramgarhia Sabha in recognition of his contributions towards community service, youth leadership and international engagement.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by District Congress President Rupinder Singh Kooner, senior Congress leaders Sukhvinder Singh Lalgarhia, Rajender Soni, Kamla Bishnoi, Nawab Khan, office bearers of the Sports Cell, along with several senior Congress workers, social leaders and community members, who congratulated Gurjinder Singh Gavy and extended their best wishes for the new initiative.

Expressing his gratitude, Gurjinder Singh Gavy thanked Hon. Rahul Gandhi, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan PCC President Shri Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Shri Tika Ram Jully, Former Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot, Shri Sachin Pilot, Shri Sam Pitroda, and Dr. Arathi Krishna for their guidance, encouragement and continued support.

He reiterated that the NRI & Overseas Congress Cell Office will remain dedicated to public service, strengthening engagement with NRIs and overseas students, encouraging youth participation, promoting stronger people-to-people connections, and supporting initiatives that contribute to the welfare of both the local community and Rajasthan’s global diaspora.