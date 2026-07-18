India GCC Trade Council Strengthens Global Trade Partnerships at United Economic Summit 2026

The India GCC Trade Council (IGCCTC) brought together diplomats, policymakers, trade officials, entrepreneurs and business leaders from India, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Africa at the United Economic Summit 2026, held at Radisson Blu, Coimbatore. The summit served as an international platform for discussions on expanding trade, investment and strategic partnerships while promoting stronger economic cooperation across the three regions.

The event highlighted the increasing importance of business diplomacy in today’s global economy, where governments, trade bodies and private enterprises are working together to build resilient commercial partnerships. Delegates exchanged ideas on market access, investment opportunities, technology collaboration and sector-specific cooperation aimed at supporting long-term economic growth.

International Dignitaries Lead High-Level Discussions

The summit was attended by several distinguished international representatives, reflecting its growing significance as a global trade platform. H.E. Prof. Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda to India, attended as the Chief Guest and addressed delegates on strengthening economic engagement between African nations and international partners.

Joining the event as Guest of Honour was Murtadha M. J. Ibrahim Al Jamalani, Deputy Chairman of the Health Committee at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who shared perspectives on expanding cooperation in healthcare, investment and commercial development between Oman, India and African economies.

Senior representatives from chambers of commerce, industry associations, exporters, investors and entrepreneurs also participated in the summit, creating opportunities for dialogue between governments and the private sector.

India GCC Trade Council Reinforces Its Vision for Regional Cooperation

The India GCC Trade Council positioned the summit as an important platform for encouraging stronger institutional partnerships between India, GCC countries and Africa. Throughout the programme, discussions focused on improving business connectivity, facilitating trade, encouraging investments and creating sustainable commercial relationships that extend beyond individual markets.

Council representatives emphasised that stronger economic partnerships require continuous engagement between governments, trade organisations and businesses. Delegates explored practical ways to improve market access, promote knowledge exchange and support enterprises seeking international expansion.

Participants also discussed how trade councils can play a greater role in connecting businesses with global opportunities by facilitating networking, policy dialogue and cross-border collaborations.

Wide Range of Industries Represented

The United Economic Summit 2026 featured discussions across several industries that are expected to drive future economic development. Sessions covered manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, logistics, infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy, education, tourism, digital technology and industrial innovation.

Business leaders exchanged views on improving supply chains, encouraging technology transfer and attracting investment into emerging markets. Delegates also highlighted the importance of innovation and sustainability in shaping future trade partnerships.

Several speakers noted that collaboration between businesses across India, Africa and GCC countries can create new opportunities for exports, industrial development and employment generation while strengthening regional economic resilience.

Africa and GCC Continue to Offer Strong Growth Opportunities

A recurring theme during the summit was the expanding economic potential of Africa and GCC countries. Delegates observed that African economies continue to witness steady growth in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, mining and digital services, while GCC nations are accelerating investments in manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, food security and technology as part of their economic diversification strategies.

Participants agreed that India’s growing commercial engagement with both regions presents significant opportunities for businesses looking to establish long-term international partnerships. Industry experts also highlighted the importance of integrating capital, technology and skilled human resources to support sustainable economic development across emerging markets.

The discussions reflected a shared commitment to building stronger trade corridors capable of supporting future economic growth and investment.

Business Networking Encouraged Cross-Border Collaboration

Alongside panel discussions, the summit included dedicated networking sessions that enabled entrepreneurs, investors, exporters and business organisations to connect directly with international delegates.

Participants exchanged ideas on export promotion, investment strategies, regulatory frameworks and market entry opportunities across different regions. Several delegates described the networking sessions as one of the most productive aspects of the summit, providing valuable opportunities to establish new business relationships and identify potential collaborations.

Industry observers noted that such engagements often become the foundation for future trade partnerships, joint ventures and commercial agreements.

Dr. Asif Iqbal Calls for Continuous Business Engagement

Representing the India GCC Trade Council, Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of the Council, said sustained dialogue remains essential for strengthening international economic partnerships.

“Economic partnerships grow stronger when governments, industries and entrepreneurs continue to engage with one another. Forums like the United Economic Summit create meaningful opportunities to exchange ideas, build trust and identify practical areas for long-term cooperation that benefit all participating regions,” said Dr. Asif Iqbal.

He noted that trade forums play an important role in bringing together decision-makers from different sectors and creating an environment where businesses can identify practical opportunities for collaboration beyond formal agreements.

Trade Commissioner Highlights Importance of Strategic Partnerships

Dr. Renjith CA, Trade Commissioner of the India GCC Trade Council, said the United Economic Summit 2026 reflected the growing commitment among governments, businesses and trade institutions to strengthen commercial engagement between India, the GCC and African nations. He noted that platforms focused on dialogue and collaboration are becoming increasingly important as countries seek to expand trade and investment partnerships in a rapidly changing global economy.

“The United Economic Summit 2026 demonstrated that meaningful trade partnerships begin with dialogue and trust. The conversations held during the summit created valuable opportunities for businesses to connect across borders, exchange knowledge and identify new areas for long-term cooperation. The India GCC Trade Council remains committed to supporting trade missions, business networking and strategic partnerships that contribute to sustainable economic growth across participating regions,” said Dr. Renjith CA, Trade Commissioner, India GCC Trade Council.

He added that the Council will continue working with governments, chambers of commerce, industry bodies and private enterprises to facilitate cross-border collaborations that promote investment, innovation and sustainable economic development. According to him, initiatives such as the United Economic Summit play an important role in translating policy discussions into practical business opportunities while strengthening long-term economic ties between India, GCC countries and Africa.

Coimbatore Strengthens Its Position as an International Business Hub

Hosting the United Economic Summit 2026 further reinforced Coimbatore’s reputation as one of South India’s leading industrial and manufacturing centres. With its established presence in engineering, textiles, manufacturing and entrepreneurship, the city provided an appropriate venue for discussions centred on international trade and industrial collaboration.

Delegates observed that organising global business events in regional industrial centres helps expand international engagement beyond traditional metropolitan cities while showcasing India’s diverse economic landscape.

The summit concluded with networking interactions among delegates, allowing participants to continue discussions on future collaborations and strengthen relationships established during the programme.

Summit Reflects the Growing Role of Trade Councils

The United Economic Summit 2026 underscored the growing importance of trade councils and business organisations in supporting international economic cooperation. As global trade becomes increasingly interconnected, institutions such as the India GCC Trade Council are playing a larger role in connecting businesses, investors and policymakers through dialogue, networking and strategic engagement.

Participants described the summit as a productive platform for exchanging ideas and identifying practical pathways for collaboration across multiple industries. While the programme primarily focused on building relationships and facilitating discussions, delegates expressed confidence that the connections established during the summit would contribute to future trade initiatives and investment opportunities between India, GCC countries and African nations.

The summit concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening international partnerships and promoting sustained economic cooperation, reaffirming the India GCC Trade Council’s continued efforts to facilitate meaningful engagement between businesses and institutions across these strategically important regions.