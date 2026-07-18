Loyola College and SRM University Tennis Champions

The finals of the first ever RWD TNTA Tamil Nadu Intercollegiate Tennis Championships2026 were affected by rain but later completed next morning at the SDAT Tennis Stadium.

When Dr. C Sundar Principal D.B.Jain College accompanied by Dr Desingurajan , Physical Director tossed the coin for the Men’s and Women’s singles matches at the Baseline Tennis Academy courts on the college campus, the weather looked perfect for an evening of good tennis. But just as the players Rohit Hari Balaji of Loyola and C Thirumurugan of SRM and Laksmi Prabha and Sree played three games heavy downpour occurred and the matches were shifted and completed at the SDAT tennis courts next morning

In the Men’s singles both players held serve comfortably till 4 all when Rohit broke Thirumurugan’s serve to lead 5-4, after which Thirumurugan conceded due to a thigh strain to end a memorable event which saw fierce competition in the initial rounds.

In the Women’ singles the experienced Lakshmi Prabha overpowered her college mate the slightly built talented Sree Syleshwari.

The Men’s Overall Championship was won by Loyola College with 46 points against 36 points of SRM pen’s Overall Championship was won convincingly by SRM University who were way ahead with 78 points. Initiative to conduct the intercollegiate event was due to the strong support and vision of RWD group to infuse competitive interest amongst the youth and the event will be continued to be held next year.

W.S.Habib, Chairman and Managing Director, RWD, gave away the prizes to the individual winners and runners up. Men’s Overall Trophy. Was received by Dr. D. Pajanivel, Physical Director of Loyola College while Women’s Overall Trophy was received by Dr. Rajkumar of SRM University

Results:

Men’s Singles Finals: Rohit Hari Balaji (Loyola) beat C Thirumurugan (SRM) 5-4 conceded

Women’s Singles Final: A Lakshmi Prabha (SRM) beat V. Sree Syleshwari (SRM) 6=2,6-1

Men’s Overall Champion: Loyola College 46 points,

Second place: SRM University 36 points

Women’s Overall Champion: SRM University – 78 points,

Second place: Loyola college/Ethiraj College