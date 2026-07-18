PVR Inox Celebrates The Iconic Sunny Deol–rajkumar Santoshi Legacy With The Re-release Of Their Blockbusters That Defined The 90s

July 18: PVR INOX, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, announces the return of three of the most defining films of the ’90s—Damini, Ghatak, and Ghayal, celebrating the iconic collaboration between Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi, a filmmaker-actor duo whose powerful storytelling redefined mainstream Indian cinema and created timeless classics that continue to inspire filmmakers and audiences across generations. The retrospective begins on July 24 with Damini, the critically acclaimed courtroom drama that got Rajkumar Santoshi the Filmfare best director award and earned Sunny Deol the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and became a landmark film for its fearless exploration of justice, women’s rights, and institutional failure, remaining as relevant and powerful today as when it first released. The celebration continues with Ghatak on July 31, an explosive action drama remembered for its unforgettable performances, hard-hitting dialogues, and uncompromising portrayal of courage against oppression, before culminating with Ghayal on August 7, the cult action classic that redefined the action genre with its gripping narrative, emotional intensity, and one of Sunny Deol’s most loved performances. Ghayal also got Rajkumar Santoshi the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Filmfare award for best director and best story. With Batwara 1947 set to release on August 14, audiences have a rare opportunity to revisit the extraordinary cinematic legacy of the iconic Deol–Santoshi partnership.

Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd, said, “The Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi collaboration gave Indian cinema some of its most cinematic moments in films like Damini, Ghayal, and Ghatak. These films have transcended generations because of their performances, compelling storytelling, and themes. Ahead of the release of their upcoming film, Batwara 1947, we are honoured to present this retrospective at PVR INOX, celebrating the remarkable legacy of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi while inviting audiences to experience their iconic films on the big screen once again.”

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol first collaborated on Ghayal (1990), which also marked Santoshi’s directorial debut. The film became a blockbuster, established Santoshi as one of Hindi cinema’s most promising filmmakers, and earned Sunny Deol both the National Film Awards Special Jury Award and the Filmfare Awards Best Actor award. Talking about the retrospective, Rajkumar Santoshi said, “Sunny agreed to work in Ghayal at a time when I hadn’t directed a single film. That faith laid the foundation for a friendship and partnership that went on to create Damini, Ghatak, and some of the most memorable moments in Indian cinema. In Damini, Sunny’s performance as Advocate Govind Srivastav brought an extraordinary intensity to the film, earning him mass appreciation and the prestigious National Award. Another constant across these films is Meenakshi Seshadri, whose unforgettable performance, especially in Damini, gave the film its emotional soul. The late Amrish Puri brought unparalleled gravitas and dramatic intensity, creating unforgettable characters in these films, and I am thrilled that all these three actors are returning to the big screen. We made these films with immense love, honesty, and conviction. We never chased moments for applause; we simply wanted to tell stories that would move audiences. We just wanted to tell Sachhi aur acchi kahaniya.” Rajkumar Santoshi’s extraordinary body of work has earned widespread critical acclaim, with his films receiving three National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards, cementing his place among India’s most celebrated filmmakers.

Sunny Deol added, “Rajkumar Santoshi aur meri partnership bahut dil se bani hai. Humne kabhi yeh nahi socha tha ki hum iconic films bana rahe hain, bas dil se kaam kiya aur sachchi kahaniyan sunane ki koshish ki. Ghayal se shuruaat hui, jab Raj apni pehli film direct kar rahe the. Unmein ek alag hi junoon tha aur mujhe unki kahaniyon par poora bharosa tha. Damini, Ghatak aur Ghayal meinaam aadmi ki awaaz thi. Shayad isi liye itne saalon baad bhi log in films ke dialogues yaad rakhte hain. PVR INOX is bringing these films back to the big screen, aur mujhe lagta hai isse behtar tareeka nahi ho sakta in films ko celebrate karne ka. Picture theatre ke liye bani thi, aur theatre mein hi uski asli taqat mehsoos hoti hai.”

The Deol – Santoshi retrospective is a part of PVR INOX’s ongoing initiative to honour exceptional talents and landmark films from India and around the world. By bringing timeless films back to the big screen, PVR INOX not only revives the magic of great cinema but also creates a rare opportunity for a new generation to discover these cinematic masterpieces, and for the generation that grew up with them to relive their nostalgia and charm.

Starting July 24, audiences can relive the magic of Damini, Ghatak, and Ghayal, with one iconic film returning to the big screen every week for a limited re-release. Bookings and theatre listings will be announced soon on the official PVR INOX app and website.