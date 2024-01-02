Hardwyn’s New Subsidiary Slim-X Eyes Rs 100 Crore Revenue; Unveils High-Performance Aluminum Profiles

New Delhi, 2nd January 2024: Leveraging the growth potential of innovative products- ultra-slim, high-performance aluminum profiles- for industries, a newly formed Subsidiary Slim-X of NSE/BSE-listed Hardwyn India Ltd.- a leading brand among the architectural hardware manufacturers in India, has unveiled a range of innovative products. The new brand, with cutting-edge technology, now plans to generate revenue of Rs 100 crore in the next two years.

Announcing the initiative, Mr Rubaljeet Singh Sayal, Managing Director, Hardwyn said, “Being a pioneer in cutting-edge technology, we are offering our latest innovation through a new brand Slim-X. For Indian markets, we are unveiling ultra-slim, high-performance aluminum profiles designed for various industries, alongside exquisite glass fittings that redefine elegance in architectural design. With an initial investment of Rs 20 crore, we eye revenue worth Rs 100 crore in the next two years.”

The new range of innovative products that come with aesthetics enhancement, convenience, and a warranty of up to 10 years are expected to be in big demand from architects, interior designers, builders, and contractors, among other industries.