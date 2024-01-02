Hardwyn’s New Subsidiary Slim-X Eyes Rs 100 Crore Revenue; Unveils High-Performance Aluminum Profiles
New Delhi, 2nd January 2024: Leveraging the growth potential of innovative products- ultra-slim, high-performance aluminum profiles- for industries, a newly formed Subsidiary Slim-X of NSE/BSE-listed Hardwyn India Ltd.- a leading brand among the architectural hardware manufacturers in India, has unveiled a range of innovative products. The new brand, with cutting-edge technology, now plans to generate revenue of Rs 100 crore in the next two years.
Announcing the initiative, Mr Rubaljeet Singh Sayal, Managing Director, Hardwyn said, “Being a pioneer in cutting-edge technology, we are offering our latest innovation through a new brand Slim-X. For Indian markets, we are unveiling ultra-slim, high-performance aluminum profiles designed for various industries, alongside exquisite glass fittings that redefine elegance in architectural design. With an initial investment of Rs 20 crore, we eye revenue worth Rs 100 crore in the next two years.”
The new range of innovative products that come with aesthetics enhancement, convenience, and a warranty of up to 10 years are expected to be in big demand from architects, interior designers, builders, and contractors, among other industries.
“Our vision is to set new industry standards by transforming the use of aluminum profiles. The company specializes in developing ultra-slim profiles that offer versatility for applications in architecture, interior design, lighting, electronics, and more. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, we ensure our products meet and exceed industry standards through precision, customization, and the use of recyclable materials,” said Mr Sayal.
“We’re not just providing aluminum profiles; we’re shaping the future of design and technology. Our commitment to innovation and sustainability sets Slim-X apart,” emphasized the Managing Director.
Slim-X brings craftsmanship, innovation, and design excellence to the forefront. From frameless glass doors to glass balustrades, Slim-X offers a range of fittings that seamlessly blend functionality with elegance.
“Our aluminum profiles and glass fittings not only meet customers’ specific requirements but also elevate the overall performance and aesthetics of their projects. We are all set to shape the future of design and technology,” concluded Mr Sayal.