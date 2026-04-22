HCL Healthcare Deepens Bengaluru Presence with Central Regional Office, Enhances Accessibility for Enterprise Clients

Bengaluru, Apr 22: HCL Healthcare has established a regional business office in the heart of Bengaluru, reinforcing its position in one of its largest and most mature markets, while strengthening accessibility and service delivery for enterprise clients.

The office, located at Prestige Saleh Ahmed on Infantry Road, places HCL Healthcare at the centre of the city’s business district—enabling closer engagement with clients and faster, more responsive execution on the ground.

The company has been servicing Bengaluru-based organisations for over a decade, building a strong footprint across corporate health, preventive care, and wellness programs. The new office does not signal a market entry, but rather a strategic intensification of an already well-established presence.

Currently, the South Zone comprises 60% of HCL Healthcare’s large clientele, with Bengaluru being a key city for the company.

In a city that anchors India’s technology and global capability ecosystem, proximity has become increasingly critical to delivering relevant and high-impact healthcare solutions. HCL Healthcare’s regional office is designed to function as a collaborative hub for client engagement, program management, and solution customisation, allowing teams to work more closely with organisations and adapt interventions to their specific needs.

“Bengaluru has been a key market for us for many years. Establishing our office in the heart of the city allows us to be closer to our clients, understand their needs more deeply, and deliver solutions with greater speed and relevance,” said Shikhar Malhotra, CEO, HCL Healthcare.

By situating itself in a central, well-connected location, the company aims to drive greater ease of access, improved coordination, and enhanced service agility—factors that are becoming essential as enterprise healthcare evolves from transactional services to continuous, outcome-driven partnerships.

The move also reflects HCL Healthcare’s intent to further consolidate its leadership in Bengaluru, where it already services on a large and diverse client base. Rather than expanding outward, the company is embedding itself deeper within the market, strengthening relationships and delivering more contextualised, responsive care solutions.