Tata Power Renewables Launches ‘Choose Power That Protects Earth’ Campaign this Earth Day’26

Apr 22: On the occasion of Earth Day, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), one of India’s leading renewable energy companies & subsidiary of The Tata Power Company, has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Choose Power That Protects Earth’, a powerful visual narrative urging individuals, businesses, and communities to adopt cleaner and smarter energy solutions.

At the heart of the campaign lies a simple yet compelling idea – everyday choices have the power to shape the future of our planet. Through a striking split-screen storytelling format, the film brings alive two parallel worlds: one driven by conventional, resource-intensive energy systems, and the other powered by integrated renewable solutions.

The campaign traverses multiple real-world scenarios across states, industries, mobility, rural communities, and homes showcasing how technologies such as solar power, wind energy, microgrids, EV charging infrastructure, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are transforming energy access in India ensuring energy security.

From industrial clusters experiencing power fluctuations under traditional grids to facilities powered by solar and BESS ensuring uninterrupted operations; from rural regions facing inconsistent electricity supply to communities enabled by decentralized microgrids; and from congested, fuel-heavy city traffic to cleaner, efficient electric mobility – the campaign paints a vivid picture of what is possible when cleaner choices are made.

It further highlights how renewable energy is not just an environmental imperative but also a practical one delivering reliable power, lower energy costs, and scalable solutions across sectors. Whether it is rooftop solar enabling households to optimize consumption, smart home energy management improving efficiency, or EV ecosystems reducing the cost of mobility, the message is clear: sustainability and convenience go hand in hand.

The campaign culminates in a hopeful vision of the future – cleaner air, greener landscapes, and a better world for the next generation reinforcing the importance of conscious decision-making today. With ‘Choose Power That Protects Earth’, Tata Power Renewables not only showcases its integrated clean energy ecosystem but also calls on citizens to be active participants in the sustainability movement.

As a trusted partner in India’s clean energy journey, Tata Power Renewables continues to enable this transition at scale. The company recently crossed a significant milestone of exceeding 11.6 GW renewable energy capacity, including 5.3 GW projects under various stages of implementation and its operational capacity is 6.3 GW, which includes 5.1 GW solar and 1.2 GW wind. Presently, the company’s solar EPC portfolio is more than 16.7 GWp of ground-mount utility-scale, 4.8+GWp of rooftop and distributed ground-mounted systems.

This Earth Day and every day, the message is clear: the power to protect the planet lies in the choices we make.