Gaur Gopal Das was at his wittiest best at YFLO Hyderabad

“Don’t try to ‘prove’ yourself—focus on ‘improving yourself,’” says Gaur Gopal Das

Hyderabad, Apr 22: The Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO), Hyderabad Chapter, hosted an inspiring and thought-provoking session featuring renowned spiritual leader and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das at ITC Kakatiya on Wednesday evening. The exclusive, members-only event marked the opening session of the chapter’s annual calendar under the leadership of Chairperson Ms Khushboo Daga.

Welcoming the distinguished gathering, Ms Daga expressed her deep admiration for Gaur Gopal Das, acknowledging the profound influence his teachings have had on her personal and professional journey. She highlighted the chapter’s theme, “Together – We Progress,” emphasising the importance of collective growth, collaboration, and shared learning.

Gaur Gopal Das, a former engineer and a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), captivated the audience of over 400 attendees with his trademark wit, relatable anecdotes, and deep life lessons.

Setting the tone with humor and energy, he remarked, “The only person not allowed to sleep in a session like this is the speaker,” instantly engaging the audience.

Blending humor with profound insights, he spoke about managing stress, conserving energy, nurturing relationships, and living a purposeful life in today’s fast-paced world. Emphasising the importance of mindset, he said: “If ‘I’ leads to illness, ‘We’ leads to wellness. True progress happens when we move from ‘I’ to ‘We’.”

Highlighting the value of energy management, he shared, “In the last 12 hours, I may have spoken just a few sentences. Conserve your energy and spend it wisely—what matters is where and with whom you invest it.”

Drawing a powerful analogy, he said, “Imagine 86,400 dollars are deposited into your account every day, and you must use it that day. You would spend it carefully. Similarly, we are given 86,400 seconds daily—use them wisely.”

He further emphasised, “Time, energy, and mental space are limited resources—choose carefully how you spend them.”

Speaking about modern lifestyles, he observed, “Today, vacations are less about ‘relaxation’ and more about ‘posting’. Living a happy life is inexpensive, but showcasing happiness is costly.” He cautioned against the “mental disease of comparison” and urged individuals to seek self-validation rather than external approval, adding, “Stop proving, start improving.” On relationships, he shared a light yet insightful perspective, noting that perfection is rare: “No one is perfect except the divine.” He emphasised balance and mutual support in relationships, citing examples from leaders like Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo, and remarked, “Men and women don’t need each other, but they complete each other.”

Addressing women’s role in society, he stated, “Women don’t need empowerment—they already possess immense power. What matters is recognising and channelling it effectively.” He encouraged women to pursue success while maintaining balance and leveraging strong support systems, adding, “Don’t fight your battles alone—grow with your support system.”

The event was attended by National President-Elect Ms Kamini Saraf, past chairpersons, members, sponsors, and guests, all of whom appreciated the enriching and engaging session.

The platform also highlighted YFLO Hyderabad’s upcoming initiatives, including financial literacy workshops, wellness programs, exclusive speaker sessions, and the much-anticipated Mussoorie Retreat—reinforcing its commitment to holistic development.

The session concluded with a felicitation of Gaur Gopal Das and set a powerful tone for a year of meaningful engagement, learning, and collective progress.

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