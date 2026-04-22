Global Turbine Asia Advances Aerospace Growth, Capabilities and Talent Development Through Strategic Partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 22 - Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd. (“GTA” or the “Company”), a Malaysian-based engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) and support service provider serving military and civil operators in Malaysia, and a Certified Maintenance Centre (“CMC”) for Safran Helicopter Engines, today exchanged two Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Airbus Defence and Space (“Airbus DS”)and Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (“UPNM”), as well as a Note of Understanding (“NoU”) with Perbadanan Hal Ehwal Bekas Angkatan Tentera (“PERHEBAT”). The signings were witnessed by Yang Berhormat Dato’ Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, Malaysia.
MoU exchange between Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd. & Airbus Defence & Space, witnessed by YB Dato’ Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, MINDEF, Malaysia.
Note of Understanding between Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd & Perbadanan Hal Ehwal Bekas Angkatan Tentera, witnessed by YB Dato’ Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, MINDEF, Malaysia accompanied by YBhg. Datuk Lokman Hakim bin Ali, Secretary General, MINDEF, Malaysia.
MoU exchange between Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd. & Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia, witnessed by YB Dato’ Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, MINDEF, Malaysia.
The MoUs reflect GTA’s strategic focus on strengthening the aerospace and defence ecosystem through cross-border commercial cooperation, talent development, research partnerships and long-term capability building, aligned with evolving regional industry needs.
GTA’s MoU with Airbus DS will evaluate opportunities to develop Malaysia’s military aircraft MRO capabilities and assess GTA as a potential Industrial Collaboration Programme (“ICP”) beneficiary, which will advance local aerospace self-reliance, facilitateknowledge and capability transfer, and supply chain integration, pending approvals.
Through its MoU with UPNM, GTA aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration in research, innovation, talent development, and technical services. Areas of cooperation may include joint R&D, training and postgraduate pathways, technical advisory services, workshops and centres of expertise, as well as potential industry-on-campus initiatives, subject to approvals and separate agreements where required.
GTA’s NoU with PERHEBAT supports the career transition of retiring Malaysian Armed Forces personnel and veterans by providing industrial training, workplace exposure, and potential employment opportunities. The collaboration includes job-skills alignment, programme monitoring, and joint initiatives aimed at enhancing the employability and well-being of Veteran Angkatan Tentera Malaysia (“ATM”).
Dato’ Nonee Ashirin Dato Mohd Radzi, Executive Chairman of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd., said, “These MoUs mark an important step in strengthening GTA’s role within the aerospace and defence ecosystem, not only as an engine support and MRO provider, but also as a long-term partner in capability development, talent cultivation and strategic collaboration.”
She added, “Together, these partnerships reflect our commitment to building a stronger, more resilient and future-ready platform for the industry.