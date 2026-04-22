Global Turbine Asia Advances Aerospace Growth, Capabilities and Talent Development Through Strategic Partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 22 - Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd. (“GTA” or the “Company”), a Malaysian-based engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) and support service provider serving military and civil operators in Malaysia, and a Certified Maintenance Centre (“CMC”) for Safran Helicopter Engines, today exchanged two Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Airbus Defence and Space (“Airbus DS”)and Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (“UPNM”), as well as a Note of Understanding (“NoU”) with Perbadanan Hal Ehwal Bekas Angkatan Tentera (“PERHEBAT”). The signings were witnessed by Yang Berhormat Dato’ Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, Malaysia.







MoU exchange between Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd. & Airbus Defence & Space, witnessed by YB Dato’ Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, MINDEF, Malaysia.

Note of Understanding between Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd & Perbadanan Hal Ehwal Bekas Angkatan Tentera, witnessed by YB Dato’ Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, MINDEF, Malaysia accompanied by YBhg. Datuk Lokman Hakim bin Ali, Secretary General, MINDEF, Malaysia.

MoU exchange between Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd. & Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia, witnessed by YB Dato’ Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, MINDEF, Malaysia.



The MoUs reflect GTA’s strategic focus on strengthening the aerospace and defence ecosystem through cross-border commercial cooperation, talent development, research partnerships and long-term capability building, aligned with evolving regional industry needs.