Henderson Franklin Welcomes Terence Brennan to the Corporate Team

Fort Myers, FL, March 01, 2024 –Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce the addition of Terence Brennan in an Of Counsel role serving in the firm’s Business and Tax Department. He shares,

“I am honored to join Henderson Franklin during its 100th anniversary year. It’s a remarkable milestone, and I’m excited to contribute to the firm’s rich legacy of excellence while embracing new opportunities for growth.”

Department Chair Erin Houck-Toll expresses warm regards for the new addition, stating,

“I am thrilled to welcome Terry to our Corporate Team. With his depth of experience, he will undoubtedly elevate our capacity to deliver exceptional service and strategic counsel to our clients.”

Brennan brings over three decades of invaluable experience in corporate law, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. Known for his attention to detail and pragmatic approach, he has served as a trusted advisor to a diverse clientele, spanning from startups to Fortune 100 companies.

Among his notable achievements, Brennan has navigated emerging and established companies through venture capital and private equity transactions, structured mergers to optimize the client’s strategic objectives, and skillfully negotiated transaction documents for the acquisition of health information systems and medical device transactions. His experience also extends to facilitating asset sales for energy storage companies, structuring joint ventures for product development projects, and coordinating international content acquisition for social media gaming startups.

With bar admissions in New York and Florida, Brennan is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive legal counsel across state lines, facilitating seamless transactions and guiding clients through intricate financial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships across various industries. His professional journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to diligently serving his clients’ needs.

In addition to his professional achievements, Brennan is committed to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, evident through his advisory roles with the National Entrepreneurial Center, Small Business Development Corporation and the Advisory Board of the University of Central Florida Technology Incubator. Additionally, he provides legal counsel to the Veterans Entrepreneurial Initiative and to several other community and charitable organizations.

Brennan is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, where he served as an Editor of the Georgetown Law Journal. He holds a B.S. in Economics and an MS in Criminal Justice/Statistics from the State University of New York at Albany. He may be reached at terence.brennan@henlaw.com.

Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part of shaping Southwest Florida’s landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom.