Heritage Meets Modern Luxury: Chandukaka Saraf Jewels Announces 26th Showroom in Ravet, Pune

Strengthening its retail presence across Maharashtra and Karnataka while further expanding in Madhya Pradesh, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has announced the inauguration of its new Prime Store in Ravet, Pune, on October 31, 2026. The new outlet marks the brand’s 26th showroom and forms part of its ongoing expansion strategy to bring premium jewellery offerings closer to customers across emerging markets.

With a legacy dating back to 1827, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has established itself as a trusted jewellery brand, recognised for its craftsmanship, design innovation and customer-centric approach. The launch of the Ravet showroom is expected to improve access to a wide range of gold, diamond and silver jewellery collections for customers in Ravet and the surrounding areas.

Located at Pratibha Avenue, opposite Bhodve Bagh, Ravet, the new Prime Store has been designed to offer a modern jewellery-shopping experience, combining contemporary retail infrastructure with personalised customer service. The showroom will feature an extensive portfolio of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs, catering to diverse consumer preferences, occasions and styles.

To celebrate the inauguration, the company has announced special launch offers on gold and diamond jewellery. Customers purchasing gold jewellery can avail themselves of making charges ranging from 3.99% to 9.99% per gram, offering an attractive opportunity to explore beautifully crafted gold jewellery at competitive making-charge rates.

Customers can also avail themselves of discounts of upto 100% on making charges on diamond jewellery, making this an ideal time to discover statement pieces that add sophistication and sparkle to every occasion. From timeless diamond necklaces and elegant earrings to contemporary rings and jewellery for special milestones, the inaugural offers cater to a variety of styles and celebrations.

Commenting on the expansion, Siddharth Shah, Director of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, said:

“The new showroom reflects our commitment to strengthening our customer reach while delivering a jewellery-buying experience built on trust, transparency, quality and innovation. We remain focused on offering our customers a wide selection of jewellery, backed by superior craftsmanship and service excellence.”

The launch comes at a time when organized jewellery retail is expanding across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III markets, with consumers increasingly seeking branded jewellery backed by quality assurance and transparent pricing. For established jewellery brands, expanding retail networks and strengthening local customer engagement are becoming important elements of their growth strategies.

Chandukaka Saraf Jewels states that it is committed to delivering exceptional quality, trust and value with every purchase. All its gold jewellery is 100% HUID hallmarked, supporting the authenticity and purity of the products. The brand also offers a 100% value exchange policy on gold and diamond jewellery, providing customers with greater flexibility and peace of mind.

The brand offers certified diamonds and gemstones, while its silver jewellery is priced according to purity. Its diverse portfolio includes exclusive designs across gold, diamond, silver and gemstone jewellery, bringing together traditional craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics.

In addition to its jewellery collections, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels offers services such as free gold purity checks, jewellery polishing and repair, reinforcing its focus on customer convenience and long-term relationships.

With its heritage dating back to 1827, the brand has built its legacy around trust, craftsmanship and excellence. The inauguration of the Ravet Prime Store marks another step in its growth journey, as Chandukaka Saraf Jewels aims to deepen its connection with customers in and around Ravet while further strengthening its presence in Maharashtra’s evolving jewellery retail landscape. Explore more at CS Jewels.