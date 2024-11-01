Hexnode appoints Keith O’Leary as Enterprise Sales Director for the ASEAN region

San Francisco, California, 1st Nov 2024: Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has named Keith O’Leary as the Enterprise Sales Director for ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). Keith will drive strategic sales initiatives and expand Hexnode’s market presence, focusing on revenue growth and key business partnerships across the region.

Keith joins Hexnode as a seasoned B2B sales professional with over 15 years of extensive experience spanning multiple industry verticals. He has a proven track record of building revenue-generating partnerships, backed by exceptional acumen in managing complex sales cycles across a wide range of industries. Keith’s meticulous sales portfolio, which includes B2B marketing services, SaaS, and UCaaS solutions positions him well to drive Hexnode’s market growth in the region.

Prior to this role, he excelled as Sales Director at CNCData, successfully managing a pipeline of new business. At Rombii, he consistently exceeded yearly revenue targets, achieving double-digit growth. Earlier in his career, Keith held pivotal positions at Pinnaca and PGi (Premier Global Services), thriving in building and managing channel partnerships.

Hexnode offers a comprehensive Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform with a broad suite of tools to simplify and streamline device management across all major operating systems. With a decade of industry expertise, Hexnode empowers businesses to efficiently oversee their expanding device fleets through a single, unified console. By centralizing device lifecycle management and enhancing security measures, Hexnode helps maintain device integrity while boosting operational efficiency.

Tim Bell, Hexnode’s VP of Sales for EMEA and APJ, said regarding the appointment, “We are delighted to welcome Keith O’Leary as the Enterprise Sales Director for the ASEAN region. He will spearhead our team’s sales initiatives and expand Hexnode’s market presence across the region. Keith’s strategic approach to building and nurturing client relationships, combined with his deep understanding of the ASEAN market, will be instrumental in accelerating our growth trajectory in the region.”

In his new role, Keith will focus on building strategic relationships with large-scale enterprises, establishing Hexnode’s presence as a leading provider of comprehensive management solutions. As Hexnode expands its global market reach, Keith’s vast expertise in managing complex deals and revenue generation will be instrumental in enhancing Hexnode’s market posture across ASEAN.