High-Level Delegation from Dubai Municipality Visits Moro Hub to Explore its Advanced Digital Infrastructure and Smart Solutions

Dubai, UAE, 28 June 2025: His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from Dubai Municipality at Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. The delegation was led by His Excellency Marwan Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality. The visit aimed to strengthening collaboration on digital transformation and smart city initiatives between both organizations. The meeting was attended by Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA; Eng. Waleed Bin Salman, Vice Chairman – Energy at Digital DEWA; Abdul Nasser Abbas, Board Member of Digital DEWA; Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance Dubai’s positioning as a leading city driven by sustainability, innovation, and digital excellence. This visit by Dubai Municipality reinforces the critical need for unified efforts among government entities to accelerate the deployment of smart, secure, and sustainable infrastructure. Our goals are fully aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. At Digital DEWA, we are enabling digital transformation and shaping the foundation of a resilient green economy by delivering integrated and world-class technologies that enhance operational agility, thus boosting Dubai’s status as a global benchmark for digital and environmental leadership.”

The visit included an in-depth presentation on Moro Hub’s full suite of services, followed by an exclusive tour of its state-of-the-art facilities, including the Network Operations Centre (NOC), Security Operations Centre (SOC), the Smart Cities and IoT Command Centre, and the company’s Green Data Centre. At the end of the tour and presentation, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer presented Moro Hub’s Green Certificate to HE Eng. Marwan Bin Ghalita, acknowledging Dubai Municipality’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The certificate formally confirms that by hosting its IT workloads at Moro Hub’s Green Data Centre, Dubai Municipality is set to achieve substantial reductions in carbon emissions, marking a significant milestone in environmental responsibility.

His Excellency Marwan Bin Ghalita said: “As Dubai continues its evolution into one of the smartest and most sustainable cities in the world, it is essential that we work closely with strategic partners like Moro Hub. This visit allowed us to explore how their digital capabilities can complement and enhance our smart city initiatives, improve public services, and strengthen infrastructure resilience.”

The delegation’s tour was designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of Moro Hub’s role in the digital ecosystem, from managing mission-critical data operations to securing smart city infrastructures. The visit also highlighted how Moro Hub supports the broader goals of enhancing urban resilience, environmental sustainability, and citizen-centric service delivery.

Moro Hub continues to serve as a strategic digital partner to public and private sector entities, offering services across Cloud & Hosting, Smart City & IoT, Advanced Technology, Cybersecurity, Managed Services, and Enterprise Solutions. The company’s facilities and platforms are designed to support the UAE’s long-term goals of building a knowledge-based, innovation-led, and sustainable economy.