Hyderabad Hosts World’s First-of-Its-Kind Family Mediation Training Program

City is the host to a unique training program, probably the first time in the world

Hyderabad, June 28, 2025 — Hyderabad is hosting a first-of-its-kind Family Mediation Training Program, a landmark initiative not just for India, but potentially the world.

This pioneering effort, jointly organized by Invisible Scars Foundation and the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC), Hyderabad, is currently underway at IAMC’s premises in Gachibowli.

“This marks the beginning of a new era—where family mediators are trained to support survivors of domestic violence and restore peace with dignity.”

This intensive 7-day, 60-hour in-person training program is India’s first certified Family Mediation programmeexclusively designed for non-legal professionals working in the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) space. The program, fully funded by Centific under its CSR mandate, will conclude on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

It is a turning point in Conflict Resolution. A cohort of 32 participants—including social workers, psychologists, and law enforcement personnel—from across Indian cities such as Ajmer, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hazaribagh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nalgonda, Pune, and Warangal, are undergoing this transformative training.

The program aims to equip them with mediation tools to resolve family conflicts such as matrimonial disputes, child custody issues, and property division—all through a trauma-informed, non-adversarial lens.

The faculty includes a blend of nationally recognized experts:

Susheela Sarathi – Senior Trainer, MCPC – (Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee) of Supreme court of India. She has trained many advocates, Judges of Lower and Higher Judiciary, and Professionals from various walks of life in Mediation.

Tanu Mehta – Mediator and Trainer, Mumbai; K.S. Sarma, the Founder and Director of HAMPS (Hamps Bio Ltd) with a background in the broadcasting industry, having served as CEO of Prasar Bharati and Director General of Doordarshan; Dr. Varudhini Kankipati – Co-Founder, Inner Connect Psychological Counselling Centre, a professional counseling service provider

Ms. Shikha Goel, IPS, Director General of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau inaugurated the training program. She shared her own journey as a trained mediator and stressed the urgent need for such initiatives in today’s complex social landscape.

Participants, upon certification, will be empanelled as Family Mediators with IAMC and work within their communities and existing programs across sectors like GBV, WASH, Education, and Health.

“We believe family mediation is not just a legal tool—it is a healing process,” said Ekta Viiveck Verma, Founder, Invisible Scars Foundation. “This initiative empowers grassroots professionals to resolve conflicts with dignity, empathy, and a survivor-first approach.” AJ Jawad, Lead Faculty and Registrar of IAMC, added, “This is a national first. For the first time, we are formally recognizing the role of non-legal professionals in conflict resolution, equipping them with practical mediation skills.”

The curriculum includes modules on trauma, family law, communication, negotiation, and ethics, culminating in rigorous assessments. The goal is to build an India-wide network of certified family mediators—a vital step in supporting survivors of domestic violence and promoting healthier family structures.

The Family Mediation matters now more than before. Family mediation offers a safe, private, survivor-centric alternative to court battles, ensuring faster resolutions, dignity, and lasting outcomes. In a time when domestic abuse cases are rising, trained mediators can make the difference between prolonged trauma and peaceful resolution.