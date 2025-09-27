Historic ‘World Kayastha Conclave 2025’ to be Held in New Delhi on October 23–24

Two-day event at Talkatora Stadium to celebrate heritage, unity, and future leadership of the Kayastha community

New Delhi, September 27, 2025: The All India Kayastha Mahasabha (Regd. 2150, New Delhi) and the Chitransh Chamber of Commerce & Industries (CCCI) today announced that the World Kayastha Conclave 2025 will be held on October 23–24, 2025 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

Announcing the conclave, National Chairman Dr. Abhishek Verma said it will coincide with the auspicious occasion of Yam Dwitiya (Bhai Dooj), traditionally celebrated with the worship of Lord Chitragupta. He added that the conclave will mark a historic opportunity for the Kayastha community to unite and demonstrate its strength.

The Kayastha community traces its origin to Lord Chitragupta, revered as the celestial accountant of Yamraj, responsible for maintaining the record of human deeds. Over the centuries, Kayasthas have played a central role in administration, diplomacy, education, literature, and governance—from the royal courts of ancient India to the modern bureaucracy and judiciary. Although classified among the upper castes, many scholars believe that the unique identity and role of the community distinguish it as a Varna in its own right, with a tradition rooted in knowledge and governance.

Dr. Verma called upon the estimated 12 crore Kayasthas in India to come together, showcase solidarity, and emerge as a significant political and social force to help position India as a ‘Vishwa Guru’ (World Leader) by 2047, the centenary year of independence.

The conclave will also pay tribute to eminent figures of the Kayastha community, including Swami Vivekananda, Khudiram Bose, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Jayaprakash Narayan, Shrikant Verma, Premchand, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Gopaldas Neeraj, Biju Patnaik, and Jyoti Basu. A special tribute will be offered to Balasaheb Thackeray, acknowledging his transformative contribution to Indian politics through the founding of Shiv Sena in 1966.

Dr. Verma further announced the institution of the ‘Shrikant Verma Samman’ in memory of his father, the renowned poet and Parliamentarian, the late Shrikant Verma. This award will be conferred annually, carrying ₹21 lakh for Hindi Literature—the highest award in Hindi literature—₹5 lakh for Journalism, and ₹2 lakh each for Art and Performing Arts.

Sharing details of the upcoming conclave, National President and Convener Manish Srivastava said the two-day event is expected to attract over 25,000 participants and will feature a National Talent Search Examination, a Matrimonial Meet, a Mega Job Fair, and Business and Political Workshops. He also announced plans for the installation of an 111-foot statue of Swami Vivekananda and an 81-foot statue of Lord Chitragupta in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The World Kayastha Conclave 2025 is envisioned not only as a cultural celebration but also as the beginning of social unity, political awakening, and new leadership within the Kayastha community. With its historic association with knowledge and governance, the community is being called upon to rise as an organized force and contribute to India’s emergence as a global leader by 2047.

The announcement was made in the presence of Poet Vishnu Saxena (President, Literary Cell), National Working President Sunil Nigam, National General Secretary Manoj Srivastava, National Vice President Vivek Kulshrestha, National Executive Women cell President Nishi Kulshrestha and other senior members of the organization.