Meta Earth Secures Token2049 Title Sponsorship, Kicks Off “Show the E” Airdrop Campaign

Singapore, September 2025 – Meta Earth, one of the most ambitious modular blockchain projects globally, has secured the Title Sponsorship of Token2049 Singapore—placing its vision for a fair, scalable, and human-centric Web3 at the center of the industry’s most influential stage. This milestone represents more than brand elevation: it reflects Meta Earth’s technical innovation, verifiable adoption, and deep community trust, consolidating its leadership in the modular blockchain ecosystem.

Modular Layers in Practice: Live Test of ME Network 2.0

Meta Earth is not another theoretical white paper. Its core ME Network 2.0 is a horizontally and vertically decoupled modular blockchain where consensus, execution, and data availability are separated, enabling independent upgrades and scaling.

Unlike fragmented experiments, Meta Earth delivers a working, multi-layered value network that integrates the best principles of Ethereum 2.0, Cosmos, and Polkadot.

ME Hub : primary settlement, global consensus, and $MEC issuance.

: primary settlement, global consensus, and $MEC issuance. RollApp Chains : customizable execution environments with seamless IBC and EVM compatibility.

: customizable execution environments with seamless IBC and EVM compatibility. ME-DA : a Data Availability layer using DAS and 2D Erasure Coding for cost-efficient, audit-proof storage.

: a Data Availability layer using DAS and 2D Erasure Coding for cost-efficient, audit-proof storage. Security: reinforced by a decentralized ordering network for stability under peak loads.

Governance Linked to Verified Identity：One ID, One Vote

Every participant joins Meta Earth through ME ID—a W3C DID-compliant identity protocol with KYC verification and zero-knowledge proofs.

This backbone grants every individual a direct voting right— “ one ME ID, one vote” —across all ecosystem proposals and on-chain financial activities.

Inclusive Economics: Unconditional Basic Income

Meta Earth embeds Unconditional Basic Income (UBI) into its economic model:

Every verified user receives a permanently staked MEC token, generating daily on-chain rewards.

MEC’s 20B supply is split evenly between permanent staking (10B) and distribution via engagement (10B), with no pre-mining or hidden allocations.

Current yields of up to 25% staking APR have driven significant grassroots participation, with 620,000+ MEC staked as of September 2025.

Adoption in Numbers, Not Narratives

Meta Earth’s adoption is measured in data, not hype:

88M+ KYC-verified users (projected to exceed 2M by Token2049).

(projected to exceed 2M by Token2049). 26M transactions processed on ME Hub; 11M+ RollApp transactions .

processed on ME Hub; . Operations spanning 40+ countries, with strong user traction in Nigeria, Pakistan, Brazil, and Vietnam.

“Show the E” Airdrop Campaign: Values in Action

Alongside its Title Sponsorship, Meta Earth is launching “Show the E”—a year-long global engagement campaign (Sep 2025–Sep 2026).

Unlike short-term airdrops, it rewards sustained contributions through three pillars:

Equality – decentralized governance, one person one vote.

– decentralized governance, one person one vote. Ecology – blockchain-based carbon footprint tracking and green asset integration.

– blockchain-based carbon footprint tracking and green asset integration. Earth – inclusive economics and regional chain expansion.

By anchoring incentives to verifiable participation, Meta Earth underscores its commitment to inclusive governance and ecological accountability, ensuring that its values are expressed not only in vision but in concrete, measurable action.

Future Roadmap: Data-Driven Delivery, Not Hype

Meta Earth’ s road map is not just iterative; it is exhaustive and public:

2025 Q4 – 2026 Q1 : Deploy decentralized sequencer networks, enhance AMM/NFT features, launch DID-zk, and begin AI modularization for ME Network 3.0.

: Deploy decentralized sequencer networks, enhance AMM/NFT features, launch DID-zk, and begin AI modularization for ME Network 3.0. 2026–2028: Launch open-source toolkits, support massive dApp and RWA ecosystems, and deploy regional chains, targeting over 10 million verified users.

Token2049 Singapore: Beyond Visibility

Meta Earth will host its most expansive booth to date (140 sqm) at Token2049 Singapore, designed to deliver both technical depth and strategic engagement:

ME ID & ME Pass 2.0 ‒ live demonstrations of next-generation decentralized identity and access solutions.

‒ live demonstrations of next-generation decentralized identity and access solutions. NFT Showcase ‒ curated highlights of ecosystem creativity and community-driven innovation.

‒ curated highlights of ecosystem creativity and community-driven innovation. VIP Collaboration Lounge ‒ a dedicated space for developers, institutional partners, and industry leaders to explore joint initiatives.

This presence goes beyond product demonstration—it signals Meta Earth’ s role in shaping the next phase of digital trust and economic inclusion across Web3.

By stepping onto the centerpiece stage at Token2049 Singapore, Meta Earth is not only consolidating its technological and community achievements, but also articulating a broader ambition: to ensure that the evolution of Web3 serves as a global public good.

