Bihar Pavilion Draws Huge Crowd at World Food India 2025

New Delhi, September 27, 2025: The Bihar Pavilion at the fourth edition of World Food India 2025, being held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan from September 25 to 28, has emerged as a major attraction. Over the weekend, Hangar No. 1, where the pavilion is located, witnessed massive footfall as visitors explored Bihar’s diverse food offerings and investment opportunities.

Twelve exhibitors from Bihar are participating this year, showcasing a mix of traditional delicacies and innovative products. Visitors thronged stalls featuring Sudha’s Thekua and sweets, Silao’s world-famous Khaja, litchi pulp and juice from Litchi Ma, and makhana products from Siddhi Kutir Udyog and Priyati Natural Foods. Among them, the Shree Kali Shah Khaja stall by brothers Sanjeev and Sandeep Gupta from Silao, Nalanda, generated special buzz with its new flavored Khaja in chocolate, mango, jaggery, and sugar variants. “The response has been overwhelming, and free tastings have translated into significant orders,” said Sanjeev Gupta.

The pavilion, themed Invest Bihar, Bihar is Ready, Advantage Bihar, Startup Bihar and MSME Bihar, is designed to highlight the state’s potential as a preferred investment destination. Sudha’s stall, with its popular Gulab Jamun, Gujia and Rasgulla, also attracted large crowds. Marketing Manager Amit Kumar Suman noted that Sudha has recently exported ghee and Gulab Jamun to the USA and Canada and is in discussions with more importers. JEEViKA’s women-led products were also well received.

Adding to the innovation, startup AgriFeeder introduced a new range of sattu-based healthy drinks, including moringa and wheatgrass variants, while startup Sattuz showcased its flavored sattu offerings. Both drew strong appreciation for their focus on health and tradition.