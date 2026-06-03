India’s Growth Outlook Strong at 6.3 pc in FY27 and 6.4 pc in FY28: OECD

June 3: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has projected that India will continue to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies, even as the global economy faces multiple shocks and uncertainties.

According to its latest outlook, India’s GDP growth is expected to be 6.3% in FY27 and 6.4% in FY28, driven by strong domestic demand, steady investment activity, and ongoing structural reforms.

The report notes that while global headwinds—including geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices, and uneven recovery in advanced economies—may weigh on overall global growth, India’s economic fundamentals remain relatively resilient.

OECD highlighted that robust consumption, public infrastructure spending, and a gradual recovery in private investment are likely to support India’s medium-term growth trajectory.

It also observed that inflation management, fiscal discipline, and continued policy reforms will be key to sustaining momentum and attracting long-term investment flows.

Despite external challenges, India is expected to maintain its position as one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world, supported by strong macroeconomic stability and structural growth drivers.

The outlook underscores growing international confidence in India’s economic resilience, even amid an increasingly uncertain global environment.