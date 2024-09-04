Honda Cars India Introduces ‘Great Honda Fest’ with multi-media campaign & exclusive benefits on Honda cars

Hyderabad/New Delhi, September 04th, 2024: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India today marked the beginning of the festive season with the launch of its multi-media campaign for ‘The Great Honda Fest’.

This campaign is a dazzling tribute to the diverse and vibrant festivals celebrated across India that illuminate India’s cultural landscape.

From the spiritual serenity of Onam to the vibrant exuberance of Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja & Dussehra and radiant lights of Diwali, Honda’s campaign captures the essence of these diverse celebrations, spreading festive cheer across the nation. The brand film showcases how Honda vehicles effortlessly become a part of these joyful moments, embracing the traditions, rituals, and happiness that define each festivity. YouTube Link – The Great Honda Fest – #DriveTheCelebrations (youtube.com)

Commenting on the promotion campaign, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Festivals bring joy and unity, and with the ‘Great Honda Fest’ campaign, we aim to celebrate this spirit. At Honda, we drive not just cars, but the happiness and togetherness of communities. Adding to the cheer of the campaign. HCIL has introduced a special festive price for the ‘S’ variant of the Honda Amaze, available in both MT and CVT. This offer is designed to enhance affordability in markets where demand for these variants is growing. By making the Amaze more accessible, we hope to meet our customers’ evolving needs while delivering the reliability and driving experience Honda is known for.”

As part of the ‘Great Honda Fest’ the company is offering attractive benefits on the purchase of its premium range of cars. Customers can avail a 3-Year Free Maintenance package offered along with other attractive benefits in form of Cash discounts, Loyalty, Exchange, and Corporate offer on its product range.

The promotional scheme is available on select models including the Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda City e:HEV, and Honda Elevate. This offer is valid at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country for a limited period and applies to specific model variants.