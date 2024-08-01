Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India achieves

Chennai, 01 August 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, today proudly announced a significant milestone in the vibrant South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. HMSI has achieved the remarkable feat of selling 5 million units in Tamil Nadu, reaffirming its status as favoured choice for two-wheeler buyers in the region.

Since it began its operations in June 2001, HMSI has strived to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base, offering a wide range of motorcycles and scooters that combine cutting-edge technology with superior performance. HMSI has over 547 network touchpoints in Tamil Nadu (including 19 BigWing outlets). This 5 million sales milestone is a testament to the unwavering trust and loyalty of our customers in Tamil Nadu state along with the relentless efforts of our team.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Achieving 5 million two-wheeler sales in Tamil Nadu is a remarkable accomplishment for HMSI. This milestone reflects our customers’ faith in our products and the hard work of our entire team. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our customers & dealer partners for their continuous support and are committed to continuing our journey of innovation & excellence.”

Delighting customers with quality products and service in Tamil Nadu:

The company’s product line-up includes four scooter models (Activa & Dio in 110cc scooters, Activa 125 & Dio 125 in 125cc scooters) and in the motorcycle category, there are nine exciting models across 100-110cc (Shine 100, CD 110 Dream Deluxe & Livo), 125cc (Shine 125 & SP125), 160cc (Unicorn & SP160) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 & CB200X) segments.

HMSI’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline for entire premium motorcycle range (300cc – 1800cc) in top metros and BigWing – exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment (300cc – 500cc). Its diverse range of motorcycles includes the all-new CB350, H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300F, CB300R, NX500, XL750 Transalp, Africa Twin and Gold Wing Tour. Moreover, the Hornet 2.0 and CB200X are now retailed via BigWing showrooms as well.