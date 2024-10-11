Houston-Based Business Supports 9,000 Power Restoration Workers After Helene and Pivots to Meet Milton

Houston, TX, October 10, 2024 — While deployed at seven strategic locations across the Carolinas, Lodging Solutions and Industrial Tent Systems (ITS) will serve more than 18K meals daily and provide laundry and sleeping quarters for 9,000 crew members. Basecamps flex in size from 3,000 down to 125 people.

Lodging Solutions and ITS, the nation’s largest asset-owned company in emergency (preparedness or disaster) response, is deployed at the request of one of the nation’s largest energy providers for the restoration work in the Carolinas and Florida.

Their purpose is to mobilize and provide logistics for linemen, vegetation crews and support personnel for power restoration following natural disasters. Along with food, shelter, and laundry, the company provides security for the crews at basecamp. Presently holding a strong presence in the Carolinas, they are mobilizing to Florida for Milton.